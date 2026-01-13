 Skip navigation
Top News

TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 2
How to watch USA Swimming Pro Series Austin
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Max Anstie jumps finish line.JPG
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Anaheim 1: Max Anstie sets record as oldest class winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Indiana v Maryland
How to watch Indiana vs. No. 12 Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_nba_jarenjackson_260113.jpg
How does Jackson fit into potential Morant trade?
nbc_nba_jamorant_260113.jpg
What could be next for Morant, Grizzlies?
nbc_nba_draftkings_260113.jpg
Hawks’ Johnson is Lakers’ ‘worst nightmare’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 2
How to watch USA Swimming Pro Series Austin
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Max Anstie jumps finish line.JPG
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Anaheim 1: Max Anstie sets record as oldest class winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Indiana v Maryland
How to watch Indiana vs. No. 12 Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_nba_jarenjackson_260113.jpg
How does Jackson fit into potential Morant trade?
nbc_nba_jamorant_260113.jpg
What could be next for Morant, Grizzlies?
nbc_nba_draftkings_260113.jpg
Hawks’ Johnson is Lakers’ ‘worst nightmare’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 9

January 13, 2026 02:53 PM
Hear from Eryk Goczal, Seth Quintero, Daniel Sanders, Ricky Brabec, Skyler Howes, and others following Stage 9 of the 2026 Dakar Rally.

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_jarenjackson_260113.jpg
09:55
How does Jackson fit into potential Morant trade?
nbc_nba_jamorant_260113.jpg
09:57
What could be next for Morant, Grizzlies?
nbc_nba_draftkings_260113.jpg
04:56
Hawks’ Johnson is Lakers’ ‘worst nightmare’
nbc_nba_lakers_260113.jpg
04:31
Do the Lakers wish for ‘LeBron’s farewell tour?’
nbc_nba_cavsjazz_260113.jpg
05:17
Is the ‘book closed’ on Cavs’ playoff chances?
nbc_csu_chargersfireoc_260113.jpg
03:32
Chargers fire OC Roman after Wild Card loss
nbc_nba_goodplayerbadteam_260113.jpg
07:29
LaVine, Ellis ‘should be on playoff teams’
tomlin_new_again.jpg
10:50
What’s next for Steelers, Tomlin as HC steps down?
nbc_ffhh_bestwaiverv2_260113.jpg
04:26
Stafford beats surprise WR for 2025 top waiver add
arenado.jpg
01:54
Arenado will be ‘a boon’ for Diamondbacks
moussa_mpx.jpg
01:35
Hornets’ Diabate ‘worth an add’ in fantasy
tomlin_new_thumbnail.jpg
08:23
Tomlin steps down after 19 seasons with Steelers
harden_mpx.jpg
01:28
Harden passes Shaq in NBA’s all-time scoring list
nbc_ffhh_superbowl_260113.jpg
01:51
Super Bowl LX MVP futures: Consider JSN, Stafford
netbusters_david_copy.jpg
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 21
nbc_ffhh_playoff_mvp_260113.jpg
02:44
Who was the fantasy playoff MVP of 2025?
nbc_ffhh_fantasymvp_260113.jpg
03:54
CMC beats star-studded field for 2025 fantasy MVP
nbc_ffhh_derailment_260113.jpg
02:55
Berry’s biggest show derailments from 2025
nbc_ffhh_bust_year_260113.jpg
05:12
Biggest fantasy bust of 2025: Jefferson or BTJ?
new_movie.jpg
03:21
Happy Hour’s worst movie takes from 2025
nbc_ffhh_breakoutplayer_260113.jpg
04:36
‘Superstar’ JSN wins breakout player of the year
nbc_ffhh_rookie_year_260113.jpg
03:48
Dart runs away with fantasy rookie of the year
nbc_ffhh_fantasy_game_year_260113.jpg
04:57
Did Henry or Gibbs have best fantasy game of 2025?
nbc_roto_btetbwarriorsv2_260113.jpg
01:48
‘Uncertainty is an advantage’ for POR vs. GSW
nbc_ffhh_bestvalue_260113.jpg
04:52
Olave beats Lawrence, Williams for best value pick
nbc_pl_top10ofseasonsofar_260113.jpg
03:05
Top 10 goals of the season through Matchweek 21
lebron_dps.jpg
16:34
Miller: LeBron wants ‘another shot’ at NBA title
DakatStage9MPX.jpg
28:56
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 9
nbc_roto_afcchamp_260113.jpg
01:40
Patriots ‘most likely’ to make AFC title game
nbc_roto_btespursthunders_260113.jpg
02:02
Are the Thunder on upset alert again vs. Spurs?