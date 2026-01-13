Skip navigation
Favorites
How does Jackson fit into potential Morant trade?
January 13, 2026
The Numbers on The Board crew discuss how Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson could factor into a potential Ja Morant trade and what teams could be looking for.
09:57
What could be next for Morant, Grizzlies?
04:56
Hawks’ Johnson is Lakers’ ‘worst nightmare’
04:31
Do the Lakers wish for ‘LeBron’s farewell tour?’
05:17
Is the ‘book closed’ on Cavs’ playoff chances?
07:29
LaVine, Ellis ‘should be on playoff teams’
01:35
Hornets’ Diabate ‘worth an add’ in fantasy
01:28
Harden passes Shaq in NBA’s all-time scoring list
01:48
‘Uncertainty is an advantage’ for POR vs. GSW
02:02
Are the Thunder on upset alert again vs. Spurs?
01:52
Highlights: Harden makes history in win vs. CHA
02:01
Highlights: DeRozan leads Kings over Lakers
01:57
Highlights: Pacers hold off Celtics at home
05:10
Huff on reverse dunks, gelling with Pacers
01:53
Siakam, Huff lead Pacers to win over Celtics
01:48
HLs: 76ers score 80 first-half points, beat TOR
01:05
Siakam breaks down final possession vs. Celtics
03:48
Breaking down Mazzulla’s ‘magic touch’ for Celtics
04:52
NBA All-Star debates: Ingram vs Powell, MPJ vs KAT
03:29
How can Thunder counter Spurs head-to-head?
03:23
Pritchard walks through pre-game warm-up
05:43
Unpacking timing of Young’s trade to Wizards
14:52
Rivers: Morant trade puts teams in tricky spot
07:22
Edwards’ marginal growth is paying off for MIN
01:37
Evaluating McCollum’s potential role with Hawks
01:38
Watson has been ‘fantastic’ for fantasy managers
04:03
Mannix: Porter Jr. generating trade interest
01:43
Celtics should still cover vs. IND if Brown is out
01:53
HLs: Barnes’ 31 help Raptors earn OT win vs. PHI
01:54
Highlights: Timberwolves rally past Spurs
01:57
HLs: Hornets bury Jazz with barrage of 3-pointers
03:32
Chargers fire OC Roman after Wild Card loss
10:50
What’s next for Steelers, Tomlin as HC steps down?
04:26
Stafford beats surprise WR for 2025 top waiver add
01:54
Arenado will be ‘a boon’ for Diamondbacks
10:22
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 9
08:23
Tomlin steps down after 19 seasons with Steelers
01:51
Super Bowl LX MVP futures: Consider JSN, Stafford
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 21
02:44
Who was the fantasy playoff MVP of 2025?
03:54
CMC beats star-studded field for 2025 fantasy MVP
02:55
Berry’s biggest show derailments from 2025
05:12
Biggest fantasy bust of 2025: Jefferson or BTJ?
03:21
Happy Hour’s worst movie takes from 2025
04:36
‘Superstar’ JSN wins breakout player of the year
03:48
Dart runs away with fantasy rookie of the year
04:57
Did Henry or Gibbs have best fantasy game of 2025?
04:52
Olave beats Lawrence, Williams for best value pick
03:05
Top 10 goals of the season through Matchweek 21
16:34
Miller: LeBron wants ‘another shot’ at NBA title
28:56
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 9
01:40
Patriots ‘most likely’ to make AFC title game
01:52
Can Stroud turn things around against the Pats?
17:20
Cowher: Texans vs. Steelers was tale of two halves
01:25
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
06:21
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
06:30
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’
06:36
Analyzing Rodgers’ comments about LaFleur’s job
07:17
Rodgers shows frustration in loss to Texans
05:04
Rodgers calls LaFleur, Tomlin chatter a ‘joke’
07:33
How do Eagles fix offensive struggles?
