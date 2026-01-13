Bormolini wins parallel slalom in Bad Gastein

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 2
How to watch USA Swimming Pro Series Austin
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Max Anstie jumps finish line.JPG
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Anaheim 1: Max Anstie sets record as oldest class winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Indiana v Maryland
How to watch Indiana vs. No. 12 Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_peacockrevealV4_260113.jpg
Berry welcomes surprise guest to Happy Hour set
naji_mpx_new_image.jpg
DAL’s Marshall ‘worth adding’ in fantasy leagues
oly_aswsl_truppemoltzanshiffrin_260113.jpg
Shiffrin, Moltzan 1-2 for U.S. in Flachau slalom

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 2
How to watch USA Swimming Pro Series Austin
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Max Anstie jumps finish line.JPG
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Anaheim 1: Max Anstie sets record as oldest class winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Indiana v Maryland
How to watch Indiana vs. No. 12 Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_peacockrevealV4_260113.jpg
Berry welcomes surprise guest to Happy Hour set
naji_mpx_new_image.jpg
DAL’s Marshall ‘worth adding’ in fantasy leagues
oly_aswsl_truppemoltzanshiffrin_260113.jpg
Shiffrin, Moltzan 1-2 for U.S. in Flachau slalom

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bormolini wins parallel slalom in Bad Gastein

January 13, 2026 03:14 PM
Maurizio Bormolini of Italy topped the podium in men's parallel slalom at the Parallel Snowboarding World Cup event in Bad Gastein, Austria, besting compatriot Arvid Auner on home snow.

Related Videos

oly_aswsl_truppemoltzanshiffrin_260113.jpg
06:20
Shiffrin, Moltzan 1-2 for U.S. in Flachau slalom
oly_sbmgs_worldcup_winterswin_260113.jpg
01:52
Winters wins small final to reach parallel podium
oly_sbwgs_worldcup_dalmassowin_260113.jpg
02:44
Dalmasso wins big final in snowboard slalom
oly_frwar_lakeplacid_kuhnwin_260112.jpg
03:37
Kuhn wins first career World Cup in Lake Placid
oly_frmar_lakeplacidwc_260111.jpg
07:51
Krueger just misses aerials podium at Lake Placid
oly_frwar_lakeplacidwc_260111.jpg
06:06
Kuhn finishes third in aerials at Lake Placid
oly_fsmen_comp_260111.jpg
09:12
Malinin, Naumov, Torgashev on Olympic team
oly_fswom_comp_260111.jpg
06:09
Liu, Levito, Glenn on Olympic figure skating team
oly_fsdnc_comp_260111.jpg
06:25
U.S. Olympic figure skating ice dance team
oly_fspar_comp_260111.jpg
04:07
Kam/O’Shea, Chan/Howe named to U.S. Olympic team
oly_fsmen_nationals_malininfree_260110.jpg
06:35
Malinin runs away with title at U.S. Championships
oly_fsmen_nationals_naumovfree_260110.jpg
07:21
Naumov finishes strong with nationals free skate
oly_fsdnc_nationals_chockandbatesfree_260110.jpg
05:46
Chock/Bates masterfully in sync in exquisite free
oly_frmhp_worldcup_iveswin_260110.jpg
08:12
Melville Ives claims World Cup men’s halfpipe win
oly_frwhp_worldcup_fanghuiliwin_260110.jpg
06:19
Li flies to win in Aspen women’s freeski halfpipe
oly_aswdh_lindseyvonn_worldcupaustria_260110.jpg
07:19
Vonn wins women’s downhill with flawless run
oly_fswom_nationals_glennfree_260109.jpg
10:58
Glenn wins third straight U.S. championship
oly_fswom_nationals_liufree_260109.jpg
07:49
Liu makes crowd go ‘Gaga’ with free skate
oly_fswom_nationals_levitofree_260109.jpg
05:46
Levito magnificent at nationals for third
oly_fswom_nationals_tennellfree_260109.jpg
06:04
Tennell has glorious moment with free skate
oly_sbmhp_worldcup_260109.jpg
07:11
Yuto dominates in Aspen; Barbieri finishes third
oly_sbwhp_worldcup_260109.jpg
05:51
Ono flies to halfpipe final win, Shaffrick second
oly_frmss_aspen_eventhighlight_v2_260109.jpg
06:22
Forehand tops freeski slopestyle podium in Aspen
oly_frwss_aspen_eventhighlight_260109.jpg
05:14
Muir soars to win in freeski slopestyle in Aspen
oly_fsmen_uschampionships_malininshort_260108.jpg
09:11
Malinin brings house down with short at nationals
oly_fsmen_uschampionships_brownshort_260108.jpg
06:36
Brown delivers rousing Riverdance at nationals
oly_fsmen_uschampionships_naumovshort_260108.jpg
09:08
Naumov honors late parents with stirring short
AmberGlennNatsShortReplacer.jpg
07:12
Relive Glenn’s full short program from nationals
oly_fswom_glennshortprogram_uschamps_260107.jpg
06:57
Glenn makes history with record-setting short
oly_fswom_liushortprogram_uschamps_260107.jpg
06:13
Flawless Liu stays calm, cool, collected in short

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_peacockrevealV4_260113.jpg
02:41
Berry welcomes surprise guest to Happy Hour set
naji_mpx_new_image.jpg
01:23
DAL’s Marshall ‘worth adding’ in fantasy leagues
rodgers_mpx.jpg
01:17
Rodgers still ‘better than most’ NFL QBs
marks_mpx.jpg
01:17
Marks finds success in ‘run heavy’ Texans offense
collins_mpx.jpg
01:21
What will losing Collins mean for Texans’ offense?
nbc_nba_jarenjackson_260113.jpg
09:55
How does Jackson fit into potential Morant trade?
nbc_nba_jamorant_260113.jpg
09:57
What could be next for Morant, Grizzlies?
nbc_nba_draftkings_260113.jpg
04:56
Hawks’ Johnson is Lakers’ ‘worst nightmare’
nbc_nba_mannixbucks_260113.jpg
05:08
Bucks ‘determined’ to keep Giannis at deadline
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_260113.jpg
13:06
How Williams came up clutch vs. Packers
nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_260113.jpg
01:45
Divisional Round lines: Rams, Seahawks stand out
nbc_nba_lakers_260113.jpg
04:31
Do the Lakers wish for ‘LeBron’s farewell tour?’
nbc_nba_cavsjazz_260113.jpg
05:17
Is the ‘book closed’ on Cavs’ playoff chances?
nbc_csu_chargersfireoc_260113.jpg
03:32
Chargers fire OC Roman after Wild Card loss
nbc_nba_goodplayerbadteam_260113.jpg
07:29
LaVine, Ellis ‘should be on playoff teams’
tomlin_new_again.jpg
10:50
What’s next for Steelers, Tomlin as HC steps down?
nbc_ffhh_bestwaiverv2_260113.jpg
04:26
Stafford beats surprise WR for 2025 top waiver add
arenado.jpg
01:54
Arenado will be ‘a boon’ for Diamondbacks
nbc_w2rc_dakars9intvs_260113.jpg
10:22
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 9
moussa_mpx.jpg
01:35
Hornets’ Diabate ‘worth an add’ in fantasy
tomlin_new_thumbnail.jpg
08:23
Tomlin steps down after 19 seasons with Steelers
harden_mpx.jpg
01:28
Harden passes Shaq in NBA’s all-time scoring list
nbc_ffhh_superbowl_260113.jpg
01:51
Super Bowl LX MVP futures: Consider JSN, Stafford
netbusters_david_copy.jpg
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 21
nbc_ffhh_playoff_mvp_260113.jpg
02:44
Who was the fantasy playoff MVP of 2025?
nbc_ffhh_fantasymvp_260113.jpg
03:54
CMC beats star-studded field for 2025 fantasy MVP
nbc_ffhh_derailment_260113.jpg
02:55
Berry’s biggest show derailments from 2025
nbc_ffhh_bust_year_260113.jpg
05:12
Biggest fantasy bust of 2025: Jefferson or BTJ?
new_movie.jpg
03:21
Happy Hour’s worst movie takes from 2025
nbc_ffhh_breakoutplayer_260113.jpg
04:36
‘Superstar’ JSN wins breakout player of the year