MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Herald-Times
College Football Playoff to remain at 12 teams after SEC and Big Ten fail to agree on expansion
NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears
25 stats to know from 2025 NFL regular season: Luther Burden rising, Drake Maye in elite company
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona starting lineup, qualifying results

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mendozanfl_260123.jpg
Patrick: Raiders should not draft Mendoza at No. 1
nbc_dps_devinmccourty_260123_.jpg
McCourty recounts final drive of Super Bowl XLIX
dps_bulletin_board_260123.jpg
Did Payton give Pats ‘bulletin board material’?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Watch Now

Ledecka wins snowboard parallel GS in Austria

January 23, 2026 11:19 AM
Czechia's Ester Ledecka won the women's snowboarding parallel giant slalom event in Simonhohe, Austria, besting Michelle Dekker of the Netherlands just by 43 hundredths of a second.

Related Videos

oly_frmhp_stifel_goepperhalfpipefeat.jpg
02:04
Inside Goepper’s move from slopestyle to halfpipe
oly_asmsg_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_260123.jpg
07:07
Odermatt edges teammate Von Allmen in super-G
oly_fswom_barbiejumps_final.jpg
04:05
Team USA uses Barbie to explain figure skating
oly_fr_snowshow_goepperintv_full.jpg
11:35
Goepper punches Olympic ticket in new discipline
oly_frwmo_ikumahorishima_worldcup_waterville_260116.jpg
05:35
Horishima victorious in Freestyle Skiing WC moguls
oly_sb_snowshow_whiteintv_full.jpg
20:14
White previews Olympic snowboarding, Snow League
oly_frwmo_jakaraanthony_worldcup_waterville_260116.jpg
05:50
Anthony wins Freestyle Skiing WC moguls in N.H.
nbc_oht_discoverep3_260116.jpg
04:26
Heise: PWHL is ‘toughest, most exciting league’
oly_swm400f_proswimseries_erisman_260115.jpg
07:34
Erisman has ‘super strong swim,’ takes 400m free
oly_sww400f_proswimseries_ledecky_260115.jpg
07:53
Ledecky wins again, secures 400m freestyle victory
oly_swm100bu_proswimseries_grousset_260115.jpg
04:45
Grousset defeats Dressel to win 100m butterfly
oly_sww100bu_proswimseries_smith_260115.jpg
04:49
Smith wins 100m butterfly showdown with McIntosh
oly_swm200bk_proswimseries_brouard_260115.jpg
06:22
Ndoye-Brouard edges Marchand in 200m backstroke
oly_sww200bk_proswimseries_crush_260115.jpg
05:43
Crush wins first Pro Swim Series title of career
oly_swm50f_proswimseries_barna_260115.jpg
03:51
Barna beats Grousset, Alexy to win 50m freestyle
oly_sww50f_proswimseries_manuel_260115.jpg
03:46
Manuel stays hot, wins 50m freestyle in Austin
oly_swm200im_proswimseries_marchand_260115.jpg
05:36
Marchand ‘simply unbeatable’ in 200 IM in Austin
oly_sww200im_proswimseries_mcintosh_260115.jpg
05:45
McIntosh breaks 200 IM pool record in Austin
oly_sbxps_worldcup_italywin_260114.jpg
03:20
Italy wins mixed team parallel slalom gold
oly_aswsl_truppemoltzanshiffrin_260113.jpg
06:20
Shiffrin, Moltzan 1-2 for U.S. in Flachau slalom
oly_sbmgs_worldcup_winterswin_260113.jpg
01:52
Winters wins small final to reach parallel podium
oly_sbwgs_worldcup_dalmassowin_260113.jpg
02:44
Dalmasso wins big final in snowboard slalom
oly_sbmgs_worldcup_bormoliniwin_260113.jpg
02:43
Bormolini wins parallel slalom in Bad Gastein
oly_frwar_lakeplacid_kuhnwin_260112.jpg
03:37
Kuhn wins first career World Cup in Lake Placid
oly_frmar_lakeplacidwc_260111.jpg
07:51
Krueger just misses aerials podium at Lake Placid
oly_frwar_lakeplacidwc_260111.jpg
06:06
Kuhn finishes third in aerials at Lake Placid
oly_fsmen_comp_260111.jpg
09:12
Malinin, Naumov, Torgashev on Olympic team
oly_fswom_comp_260111.jpg
06:09
Liu, Levito, Glenn on Olympic figure skating team
oly_fsdnc_comp_260111.jpg
06:25
U.S. Olympic figure skating ice dance team
oly_fspar_comp_260111.jpg
04:07
Kam/O’Shea, Chan/Howe named to U.S. Olympic team

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_mendozanfl_260123.jpg
08:10
Patrick: Raiders should not draft Mendoza at No. 1
nbc_dps_devinmccourty_260123_.jpg
14:55
McCourty recounts final drive of Super Bowl XLIX
dps_bulletin_board_260123.jpg
07:41
Did Payton give Pats ‘bulletin board material’?
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
05:28
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
02:30
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
09:02
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team
nbc_pft_nfcchampstory_260123.jpg
11:34
How Seattle defends Rams offense is paramount
nbc_pft_drakemaye_260123.jpg
04:25
Maye faces tough Broncos defense on Sunday
nbc_pft_stidham_260123.jpg
15:59
Stidham has opportunity in high-pressure situation
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260123.jpg
15:59
How does Minter hire impact Jackson?
nbc_pft_jesseminterravens_260123.jpg
03:33
Can Minter adjust to being an NFL head coach?
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260121.jpg
08:00
Minter fits the mold of a Ravens head coach
nbc_pft_billspc_260123.jpg
16:19
Florio: Pegula should have fired everyone
nbc_cycling_stg3finish_260122.jpg
02:55
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Men’s Stage 3 finish
nbc_cycling_downunderstg3_260122.jpg
27:39
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Men’s Stage 3
nbc_nba_sasvsutah_260122.jpg
01:32
HLs: Fox scores 31 points as Spurs destroy Jazz
nbc_nba_embiidtripledoublev2_260122.jpg
02:01
HLs: Embiid has triple-double; 76ers beat Rockets
nbc_nba_najimarshall30v2_260122.jpg
01:53
HLs: Marshall scores season-high 30 vs. Warriors
nbc_cbb_bigtendepth_260122.jpg
02:03
Big Ten boasts depth of contenders
nbc_cbb_indosuhlcambridgeintv_260122.jpg
04:42
Highlights: Ohio State gets past Indiana
nbc_cbb_osuchatmcguffintv_260122.jpg
04:12
McGuff: Press is a big part of OSU’s identity
nbc_nba_denvswsh_260122.jpg
01:49
Highlights: Watson’s career night buries Wizards
nbc_smx_30board_260122.jpg
16:13
Supercross makes it to Congress; Tomac rolling
nbc_cbb_iowamdwhl_260122.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid
nbc_cbb_mdcomeback_260122.jpg
02:41
Maryland forces OT against all odds
nbc_golf_scottieamexopen_260122.jpg
01:30
Scheffler drains chip shot at The American Express
nbc_smx_diffeyintv_260122.jpg
05:56
Diffey hopes to see champion material from Webb
nbc_pft_balminter_260122.jpg
08:59
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
nbc_cbb_jensenbluder_260122.jpg
06:10
Bluder: Jensen has put stamp on Iowa program
nbc_cbb_clarkchat_260122.jpg
02:04
What Bluder, Boston admire about Clark