 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Pala Casino 400
Kurt Busch says he ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ as he prepares to enter NASCAR’s Hall of Fame
nbc_cbb_iowamdwhl_260122.jpg
No. 10 Iowa blows a 17-point lead in the last 3:00, then outlasts No. 15 Maryland 85-78 in overtime
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
No. 10 Iowa blows 17-point lead in last 3:00, then outlasts No. 15 Maryland 85-78 in overtime

Top Clips

nbc_smx_30board_260122.jpg
Supercross makes it to Congress; Tomac rolling
nbc_cbb_iowamdwhl_260122.jpg
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid
nbc_cbb_mdcomeback_260122.jpg
Maryland forces OT against all odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Pala Casino 400
Kurt Busch says he ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ as he prepares to enter NASCAR’s Hall of Fame
nbc_cbb_iowamdwhl_260122.jpg
No. 10 Iowa blows a 17-point lead in the last 3:00, then outlasts No. 15 Maryland 85-78 in overtime
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
No. 10 Iowa blows 17-point lead in last 3:00, then outlasts No. 15 Maryland 85-78 in overtime

Top Clips

nbc_smx_30board_260122.jpg
Supercross makes it to Congress; Tomac rolling
nbc_cbb_iowamdwhl_260122.jpg
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid
nbc_cbb_mdcomeback_260122.jpg
Maryland forces OT against all odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Watson's career night buries Wizards

January 22, 2026 09:38 PM
Peyton Watson scores a career-high 35 points to help the Nuggets grind out a road win against Washington.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_porterjr_260122.jpg
01:27
Porter Jr.'s injury-plagued season halted again
nbc_roto_brown_260122.jpg
01:25
Should fantasy managers sell high on Brown?
nbc_nba_notb_burningquestions_260122.jpg
09:54
Should DET buy at deadline as favorites in East?
nbc_nba_salestissotkevindurant_260122.jpg
01:02
Durant passes Dirk for sixth on scoring list
nbc_nba_notb_kerr_260122.jpg
05:20
Could this be Kerr’s final season as Warriors HC?
nbc_nba_notb_dkseg_260122.jpg
04:48
Buzelis’ rise with CHI should continue vs T’Wolves
nbc_nba_notb_tradebigboard_260122.jpg
09:53
Could Bucks, Clippers or Magic trade for Morant?
nbc_nba_notb_standings_260122.jpg
07:52
Why there’s ‘blind faith’ in Magic, Cavaliers
nbc_roto_clippers_260122.jpg
03:09
Can Clippers turn season around, make playoffs?
nbc_nba_okcvsmil_260121.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Gilgeous-Alexander dominates Bucks
nbc_nba_atlvsmem_260121.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Johnson fills it up against Grizzlies
nbc_roto_tylerherro_260121.jpg
01:27
Herro (ribs) unlikely to play in Heat’s road trip
nbc_roto_kuminga_260121.jpg
01:47
Warriors’ Kuminga has ‘streaming value’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_jalengreen_260121.jpg
01:36
Will Green relieve some pressure off of the Suns?
nbc_bte_warriorsfutures_260121.jpg
02:18
How Butler’s injury shakes up GSW futures bets
nbc_nba_daughtersseg_260121.jpg
01:19
NBA Showtime take over: Daughters edition
nbc_nba_laldenverdigitalhit_260120.jpg
01:02
Luka dictates Lakers’ comeback win over Nuggets
nbc_nba_postgame_dunksoftheweek_260120.jpg
03:00
Dunks of the week: Bailey elevates and detonates
nbc_nba_kumingatalk_260120.jpg
02:32
Unpacking Dunleavy’s comments on Kuminga
nbc_nba_postgame_lakersanalysis_260120.jpg
05:49
Lakers defensive adjustments minimize Nuggets
nbc_nba_lukapostgameintv_260120.jpg
01:05
Doncic calls win over Denver ‘big time’
nbc_nba_quickleycomp_260120.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Quickley buries Warriors with 40
nbc_nba_lukacomp_260120_copy.jpg
01:58
HLs: Luka notches 38-point triple-double vs DEN
nbc_nba_lalden_2minhl_260120_copy.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Lakers battle back for win vs Nuggets
nbc_nba_keyonte40_260120(2).jpg
02:00
Highlights: George torches Timberwolves for 43
nbc_nba_houdigitalhit_260120.jpg
01:04
Rockets get ‘gutsy’ win as Sheppard takes over 4th
nbc_nba_sheppardintv_260120.jpg
01:36
Sheppard shines big in Rockets comeback victory
nbc_nba_housas2min_260120.jpg
01:58
HLs: Rockets launch late comeback to defeat Spurs
nbc_nba_rimdelay_260120_copy.jpg
03:11
Tip-off for Spurs-Rockets delayed by crooked rim
nbc_nba_tatumupdate_260120.jpg
03:30
Why Tatum needs to keep bigger picture in mind

Latest Clips

nbc_smx_30board_260122.jpg
16:13
Supercross makes it to Congress; Tomac rolling
nbc_cbb_iowamdwhl_260122.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid
nbc_cbb_mdcomeback_260122.jpg
02:41
Maryland forces OT against all odds
nbc_golf_scottieamexopen_260122.jpg
01:30
Scheffler drains chip shot at The American Express
nbc_smx_diffeyintv_260122.jpg
05:56
Diffey hopes to see champion material from Webb
nbc_pft_balminter_260122.jpg
08:59
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
nbc_cbb_jensenbluder_260122.jpg
06:10
Bluder: Jensen has put stamp on Iowa program
nbc_cbb_clarkchat_260122.jpg
02:04
What Bluder, Boston admire about Clark
joe_mixon.jpg
01:36
Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy
nbc_roto_brandonaiyukv2_260122.jpg
01:39
Aiyuk’s time with 49ers appears over per GM Lynch
jk_dobbins.jpg
01:26
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_260122.jpg
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
nbc_dps_jayskurskiinterview_260122.jpg
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
nbc_dps_samfortierinterview_260122.jpg
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
nbc_roto_peraltarobert_260122.jpg
02:36
Mets make big moves with Peralta and Robert
nbc_roto_bellinger_260122.jpg
01:26
Bellinger fantasy fallout following NYY reunion
nbc_cbb_nebvmichprev_260122.jpg
02:00
Nebraska-Michigan is a ‘heavyweight’ showdown
nbc_cbb_indvpurprevhnf_260122.jpg
01:37
Purdue’s size could spell trouble for Indiana
nbc_cbb_freshmanclasshnf_260122.jpg
01:44
Freshman have been ‘a big story’ in college hoops
nbc_cbb_cbboverview_260122.jpg
01:58
College basketball seeing ‘parity’ among top teams
nbc_cbb_biggestsurpriseshnf_260122.jpg
02:57
Nebraska, Miami (OH) surprising early in men’s CBB
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260122.jpg
02:10
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_ffhh_mikemcdaniel_260122.jpg
02:45
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers
nbc_ffhh_loveland_260122.jpg
03:56
Top fantasy questions for 2026-27 NFL season
nbc_ffhh_nfcpreview_260122.jpg
10:27
What to watch for in NFC Championship game
nbc_ffhh_afcpreview_260122.jpg
15:16
Key storylines for AFC Championship
nbc_ffhh_kevinstefanski_260122.jpg
06:17
How Stefanski hiring impacts Falcons’ offense
arch_manning.jpg
02:48
First thoughts on 2026-27 Heisman winner odds
nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
02:39
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
16:22
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks