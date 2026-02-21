Royals agree to minor league deal with 11-year veteran catcher Elias Díaz

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Kansas City Royals agreed to a minor league deal with catcher Elias Díaz on Friday and said the 11-year veteran will join the big league camp next week.

Díaz spent last season with the San Diego Padres, hitting .204 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 106 games. It was Díaz’s lowest career average when getting at least 250 at-bats.

Díaz spent his first five seasons in Pittsburgh and the next four in Colorado before the Rockies traded him to the Padres during the 2024 season. The 35-year-old Venezuelan was an All-Star with Colorado in 2023.

Salvador Perez, a nine-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner, has been Kansas City’s starting catcher since 2013. Top prospect Carter Jensen, still a rookie after making his debut and playing 20 games last season, is expected to the backup.