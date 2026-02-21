Royals agree to minor league deal with 11-year veteran catcher Elias Díaz

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Australian Open
Venus Williams earns wild card return to Indian Wells for singles and doubles
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals
MLB’s first female umpire Jen Pawol works spring training but doesn’t get permanent staff opening
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole faces hitters for first time since elbow surgery, throws 96.9 mph

Top Clips

nbc_roto_benedictmathurin_260220.jpg
Clippers’ Mathurin ‘certainly worth picking up’
nbc_roto_sga_260220.jpg
When can Thunder expect SGA, Williams to return?
nbc_roto_stephcurry_260220.jpg
Curry (knee) will miss at least five more games

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Australian Open
Venus Williams earns wild card return to Indian Wells for singles and doubles
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals
MLB’s first female umpire Jen Pawol works spring training but doesn’t get permanent staff opening
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole faces hitters for first time since elbow surgery, throws 96.9 mph

Top Clips

nbc_roto_benedictmathurin_260220.jpg
Clippers’ Mathurin ‘certainly worth picking up’
nbc_roto_sga_260220.jpg
When can Thunder expect SGA, Williams to return?
nbc_roto_stephcurry_260220.jpg
Curry (knee) will miss at least five more games

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Royals agree to minor league deal with 11-year veteran catcher Elias Díaz

  
Published February 20, 2026 07:23 PM

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Kansas City Royals agreed to a minor league deal with catcher Elias Díaz on Friday and said the 11-year veteran will join the big league camp next week.

Díaz spent last season with the San Diego Padres, hitting .204 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 106 games. It was Díaz’s lowest career average when getting at least 250 at-bats.

Díaz spent his first five seasons in Pittsburgh and the next four in Colorado before the Rockies traded him to the Padres during the 2024 season. The 35-year-old Venezuelan was an All-Star with Colorado in 2023.

Salvador Perez, a nine-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner, has been Kansas City’s starting catcher since 2013. Top prospect Carter Jensen, still a rookie after making his debut and playing 20 games last season, is expected to the backup.