NASCAR: Pala Casino 400
Kurt Busch says he ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ as he prepares to enter NASCAR’s Hall of Fame
No. 10 Iowa blows a 17-point lead in the last 3:00, then outlasts No. 15 Maryland 85-78 in overtime
No. 10 Iowa blows 17-point lead in last 3:00, then outlasts No. 15 Maryland 85-78 in overtime

Highlights: Watson’s career night buries Wizards
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid
Maryland forces OT against all odds

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Supercross makes it to Congress; Tomac rolling

January 22, 2026 09:18 PM
Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas discuss Supercross being mentioned on the floor of U.S. Congress, Eli Tomac's run of success to start the season and more.

01:49
Highlights: Watson’s career night buries Wizards
02:14
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid
02:41
Maryland forces OT against all odds
01:30
Scheffler drains chip shot at The American Express
05:56
Diffey hopes to see champion material from Webb
08:59
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
06:10
Bluder: Jensen has put stamp on Iowa program
02:04
What Bluder, Boston admire about Clark
01:36
Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy
01:39
Aiyuk’s time with 49ers appears over per GM Lynch
01:26
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
01:27
Porter Jr.'s injury-plagued season halted again
02:36
Mets make big moves with Peralta and Robert
01:26
Bellinger fantasy fallout following NYY reunion
01:25
Should fantasy managers sell high on Brown?
02:00
Nebraska-Michigan is a ‘heavyweight’ showdown
01:37
Purdue’s size could spell trouble for Indiana
01:44
Freshman have been ‘a big story’ in college hoops
01:58
College basketball seeing ‘parity’ among top teams
02:57
Nebraska, Miami (OH) surprising early in men’s CBB
02:10
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
02:45
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers
03:56
Top fantasy questions for 2026-27 NFL season
09:54
Should DET buy at deadline as favorites in East?
01:02
Durant passes Dirk for sixth on scoring list
10:27
What to watch for in NFC Championship game
05:20
Could this be Kerr’s final season as Warriors HC?