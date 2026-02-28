2026 NFL Combine Day 2 Winners: Another Styles Shines as does Oregon’s Sadiq and Vandy’s Stowers

Day 2 at the 2026 NFL Combine featured more than a handful of extraordinary performances. So many in fact from the Defensive Back/Tight End group that I think it’s best today to focus solely on those who substantially helped their draft stock.

Every Defensive Back who participated in the Vertical jumped 38” or more, while just two failed to run under 4.55s in the 40-yard dash. The 3-Cone drill participation rate continued to plummet, with just five players taking part in it. It was a banner day for both the Safety and Tight End positions, no matter how you slice it.

2026 NFL Combine Winners: Defensive Backs / Safeties

The Styles family continued to turn heads in Indianapolis.

Lorenzo Styles Jr, S, Ohio State: 6’½", 194lbs.

The Styles family has taken the Combine by storm, with Lorenzo Styles being the only attendee to run under 1.50 in the 10-yard split in addition to a blinding 4.27s 40-yard dash. Even more impressive when you consider Styles Jr. achieved this feat with a torn labrum that will require surgery next week. Throw in a solid 39” vert and it’s clear that the Styles bloodline is one of the most genetically gifted in the world, with both of the Styles boys earning RAS scores in the 99th+ percentile. Lorenzo Jr. is now firmly in the Day 2 conversation even though he has just 10 games of collegiate starting experience and an uninspiring 66.0 overall grade. His raw athleticism will be too tantalizing for teams to pass up despite his position switch from WR-to-Safety following the transfer from Notre Dame-to-Ohio State in 2023.

Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina: 6’1⅜", 210lbs.

A versatile three-year SEC starter and 2023 Freshman All-American who shuttled between safety and the slot, Jalon Kilgore excelled in run support (81st%), tackling efficiency (75th%) and on the blitz (76th%). The Gamecocks’ enforcer entered Indy as the consensus 10th-rated safety with an average overall class ranking of 122nd according to the Mock Draft Database. It’s safe to say he’s lifted that baseline after running a 4.40 flat 40 (99th%) with a 37” vertical and elongated 32 ⅞” arms for a superb 9.97 RAS score. At 210 pounds, Kilgore weighed in just behind LSU S AJ Haulcy (215 pounds) as the heaviest safety from the 2026 group. For perspective Haulcy ran a 4.52s 40 with 30 ⅞” arms, a far cry from Kilgore’s athletic explosion. His verified size and testing prowess has likely vaulted from 4th-5th round territory into Day 2 territory.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon: 6'⅛”, 201lbs.

Dillon Thieneman was a highly talented player languishing on a moribund Purdue team that went 1-11 in 2024 before transferring to Oregon this season, where he earned All-American recognition for his standout play. He finished 2nd nationally in cover grade (91.1), allowing just 8.1 yards per reception with 30 run stops and a pristine 8.3% missed tackle rate. On Friday, Thieneman brandished a rocked-up, 201 pound frame that stood out even amongst a banner safety group. He dazzled the Lucas Oil Stadium faithful with a 4.35s 40 (that ranked in the 99.8th% among historical safeties, alongside a 98th percentile 41-inch vertical that ranked 2nd in the class. He also breezed through the drills portion of the event, with a 1.52 10-yard split (3rd) culminating in a certifiably elite 9.67 Relative Athletic Score. While there is still some conjecture as to who will be the 2nd safety off the board behind Caleb Downs, Thieneman is a more clear S2 heading into March.

Other Notable Defensive Backs:

Julian Neal, Arkansas

VJ Payne, TCU

Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma

Toriano Pride Jr, Missouri

Daylen Everette, Georgia

2026 NFL Combine Winners: Tight Ends

The favorites flashed elite athleticism.

Kenyon Sadiq, Tight End, Oregon: 6'3", 245lbs.

Kenyon Sadiq cemented his status as an all-time freak after crushing the combine with a 4.39s (1st) 40-yard dash, 11’01” broad jump (2nd) and 43.5” vertical (2nd).

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt: 6'4", 235lbs.

Eli Stowers was not to be outdone, besting Sadiq with an 11’03” broad jump and rewriting the Combine record books vertical with a historic 45.5” vertical. Considering the heavy workload Stowers received, leading the nation with 769 receiving yards and 2.55 yards per route, it’s somewhat surprising that Oregon didn’t use Sadiq with the same volume (1.62 Y/RR = 18th in FBS) despite numerous injuries in the OU WR corps.

The second-half emergence of Ducks TE Jamari Johnson was a major factor in the suppressed usage, with Sadiq securing just one reception in his final 25 targets that were thrown 7 or more yards downfield, as his PFF overall grade dropped to the 70th percentile after an 80.4 grade in 2024.

Regardless of usage down the stretch, both of these elite athletic specimens should come off the board in the first 50 selections after their sterling Combine workouts.

SMU TEs: RJ Maryland, 6'4", 238lbs. and Matthew Hibner 6'0", 251lbs

RJ Maryland broke out in 2023 with 34 catches, 518 yards and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore, before being limited to just 7 games and 320 yards in 2024. Despite maintaining a high level of play, his injury opened the door for backup TE Matthew Hibner to carve out a role. The Michigan transfer seized on the opportunity by securing 24-of-35 targets for 368 yards, 15.3 YPC and four touchdowns. The two shared the historically profitable TE role in HC Rhett Lashlee’s potent offensive system this year, with Maryland averaging 1.62 Y/RR and Hibner slightly behind at 1.37 Y/RR.

Fast Forward to the Combine with the SMU duo putting up a pair of sensational workouts, as Maryland ran a 98th-percentile 4.51s 40-yard dash with a 91st-percentile 10’ 02” broad jump for a combined 8.58 RAS score. Hibner somehow was even more freaky, running a 4.57s 40 at 251 pounds (Maryland weighed 238), a 96th% mark that was bracketed with a 37” vertical that amounted to a sky-high 9.56 RAS. Though the pair hadn’t been drawing much buzz prior to Indianapolis, their athletic potential bodes well for their draft fortunes.

Other Notable Tight Ends

John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming

Jack Endries, Texas

Sam Roush, Stanford

Eli Raridon, Notre Dame

The weekend should be fun and fast with wide receivers, running backs, and quarterbacks taking to the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium. Stay tuned and follow me on X (@CFFroton).