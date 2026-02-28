 Skip navigation
Olivia Giaccio wins first moguls World Cup post-Olympics

  
Published February 28, 2026 08:35 AM

Olivia Giaccio earned her first win since December 2024, claiming the first moguls World Cup event since the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Giaccio, a two-time Olympian who was sixth in dual moguls and ninth in moguls at the Games, prevailed Saturday with 75.64 points in Nanto-Toyama, Japan.

The Columbia University graduate made the podium in all five World Cup moguls events so far this season, the first four being second- and third-place finishes.

“I have been trying to push my skiing all season, and I’m excited with the little improvements I’ve been able to make,” Giaccio said.

Japan’s Hinako Tomitaka was second (75.31), her best career World Cup result coming off a fourth-place Olympic finish. She was followed by 2018 Olympic gold medalist Perrine Laffont of France (75.01).

Surprise Olympic champion Liz Lemley did not compete Saturday.

Australian Matt Graham won the men’s event Saturday (78.42), followed by U.S. Olympian Landon Wendler (78.21), who made his first World Cup moguls podium.

Olympic champions Cooper Woods-Topalovic of Australia and Mikael Kingsbury of Canada did not compete.

Women’s and men’s dual moguls events are slated for Sunday in Nanto-Toyama.

Image for Olympic skier Olivia Giaccio flies under radar at college
Olympic skier Olivia Giaccio flies under radar at college
An Olympic skier in women’s moguls, Olivia Giaccio, describes why she feels like she leads a double life on the campus of Columbia University, and discusses how her psychology major helps her out on the slopes.