 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Butler at Villanova
Villanova starting forward Matt Hodge will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks
Oilers acquire defenseman Connor Murphy from the Blackhawks ahead of the NHL trade deadline
Alysa Liu
Alysa Liu reflects on Olympics, figure skating mentality on TODAY Show

Top Clips

nbc_nba_murrayhl_260302.jpg
Highlights: Murray lights up the Jazz for 45
nbc_nba_otbrobbie_260302.jpg
Warriors have to ‘tread water’ until Curry returns
nbc_nba_otbaustin_260302.jpg
Rivers: Garland is ‘a star guard’ alongside Kawhi

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Butler at Villanova
Villanova starting forward Matt Hodge will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks
Oilers acquire defenseman Connor Murphy from the Blackhawks ahead of the NHL trade deadline
Alysa Liu
Alysa Liu reflects on Olympics, figure skating mentality on TODAY Show

Top Clips

nbc_nba_murrayhl_260302.jpg
Highlights: Murray lights up the Jazz for 45
nbc_nba_otbrobbie_260302.jpg
Warriors have to ‘tread water’ until Curry returns
nbc_nba_otbaustin_260302.jpg
Rivers: Garland is ‘a star guard’ alongside Kawhi

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Bradley scores 17 as No. 2 Arizona clinches outright Big 12 title with 73-57 win over No. 6 Iowa State

  
Published March 2, 2026 11:43 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. — Jaden Bradley scored 17 points, Motiejus Krivas added 13 and No. 2 Arizona clinched the outright Big 12 regular-season title with a 73-57 win over No. 6 Iowa State on Monday night.

The Wildcats (28-2, 15-2) secured at least a share of the conference crown by using big runs in each half to beat No. 14 Kansas 84-61 on Saturday.

Arizona earned it outright by smothering Iowa State defensively to give Tommy Lloyd his 140th victory, most in NCAA history in a coach’s first five seasons.

Coming off their first home loss of the season, the Cyclones (24-6, 11-6) labored against Arizona’s physical defense, shooting 29% from the floor, including 7 of 30 from 3-point range.

Tamin Lipsey led Iowa State with 17 points, but leading scorer Milan Momcilovic was held to five on 2-of-8 shooting. The nation’s best 3-point shooter at 51%, he went 1 for 5 from the beyond the arc.

Neither team could make much of anything, due to good defense and missing open shots.

Iowa State shot 9 of 33 from the floor and 4 of 20 from 3 in the first half.

Arizona labored most of the half as the Cyclones collapsed in the paint before the Wildcats closed on a 15-3 run to lead 37-25 at halftime.

It only got worse for Iowa State to start the second half. The Cyclones missed their first eight shots as Arizona stretched the lead to 16.

Iowa State briefly found an offensive rhythm, using a 10-1 run to pull to 44-37, but didn’t hit a field goal for more than five minutes as Arizona stretched the lead back to 15.

Up next

Iowa State plays at Arizona State on Saturday.

Arizona plays at Colorado on Saturday.