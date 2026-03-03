 Skip navigation
Alysa Liu reflects on Olympics, figure skating mentality on TODAY Show

  
Published March 2, 2026 08:17 PM

Alysa Liu already returned to the ice multiple times since the Olympics.

“Little bits here and there,” she said. “Not serious training.”

Liu, who became the first American to win Olympic women’s singles gold in 24 years, reflected on her performances — and her unique competition mentality — on TODAY on Monday.

“If I mess up and do a horrible program, I would totally be OK with that, actually,” she said. “So there’s nothing to be nervous about.”

Mistakes are beautiful, too, she said. There’s little that needs to be said before she skates.

“I tell myself to breathe, because breathing is so important throughout the program because we’re so stamina-based,” she said. “I’m feeling the energy of the audience, so I don’t really need to tell myself much more.”

Liu is expected to compete at the World Championships in Prague three weeks from now, airing on NBC Sports and Peacock.

She can become the first American woman to repeat as world champion since Michelle Kwan in 2000 and 2001.

Image for How Alysa Liu stayed in the moment at the Olympics
How Alysa Liu stayed in the moment at the Olympics
Alysa Liu joins TODAY following her star turn at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, as she explains how she was able to enjoy things in the moment while in Italy, how she’s handling her new-found fame, and more.