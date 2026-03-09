SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Indianapolis: Hunter Lawrence extends points lead with second win

Hunter Lawrence tied Eli Tomac in event points and won the Indianapolis Supercross Triple Crown at Lucas Oil on a tiebreaker after winning the third and final race of the night.

With a worst finish of fourth in Race 2, Lawrence failed to sweep the podium, but much like his 2026 season, he prevailed with consistency and speed when it mattered most. He finished second in Race 1 and won Race 3 to score seven points in Olympic-style scoring.

With the overall victory, Lawrence claims a four-point lead in championship points entering the only off-week of the 2026 Monster Energy Supercross season.

Tomac was the only rider to sweep the podium in the three main events. He failed to win a race, however, and that would have made the difference in overall points. With results of third in Race 1 and second in the final two features, he scored the same number of points, but lost Lawrence’s tow in the final moto.

Third-place overall finisher Cooper Webb was as consistent as Tomac, but he finished behind him in each feature. Fourth-place results in Races 1 and 3 were aided by a third in the second race to give him 11 points overall. As with Lawrence, he claimed the position by finishing one position ahead of Justin Cooper in Race 3.

Cooper was encouraged by his Race 2 victory, but the results of fifth in the first and final feature denied him his second podium of 2026. The good news is that Cooper was inside the top five again after finishing 12th in Daytona. He now has four top-fives in the last five rounds.

Ken Roczen was involved in a scary crash with Aaron Plessinger in Race 2 and finished 10th. He won the first feature, much like he did in the previous Triple Crown-format race in Houston, and then failed to capitalize. A third-place result in Race 3 allowed him to salvage fifth-place points overall.

Jorge Prado returned from a shoulder injury suffered in Arlington. He was fast in qualification and solid in race trim, but failed to crack the top five in three motos. He came close each time with sixth-place results in each main and a sixth-place overall finish.

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana:

Results

Overall Results

Race 1

Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart

Race 2

Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart

Race 3

Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart

450 Supercross Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 9 in Indianapolis:

1. Hunter Lawrence, Honda [2-4-1] 7 ***

2. Eli Tomac KTM, [3-2-2] 7 **

3. Cooper Webb, Yamaha [4-3-4] 11

4. Justin Cooper, Yamaha [5-1-5] 11

5. Ken Roczen, Suzuki [1-10-3] 14

6. Jorge Prado, KTM [6-6-6] 18 *

7. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna [9-7-7] 23

8. Christian Craig, Honda [10-8-10] 28

9. Joey Savatgy, Honda [7-5-19] 31

10. Shane McElrath, Honda [12-11-9] 32

11. Jordon Smith, Triumph [11-14-8] 33

12. Justin Hill, KTM [13-13-11] 37

13. Vince Friese, Kawasaki [15-15-12] 42

14. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki [20-9-13] 42

15. Grant Harlan, KTM [14-19-15] 48

16. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki [18-16-16] 50

17. Colt Nichols, Suzuki [19-12-20] 51

18. Kevin Moranz, KTM [17-17-18] 52

19. Aaron Plessinger, KTM [8-22-22] 52

20. Freddie Noren, Yamaha [21-18-14] 53

21. Cole Thompson, Yamaha [16-21-21] 58

22. Tristan Lane, Yamaha [22-20-17] 59

* Holeshot, Race 1

** Holeshot, Race 2

*** Holeshot, Race 3

