SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Daytona: Seth Hammaker closes in on East championship lead

After crashing in qualification and struggling during his heat, Seth Hammaker earned the holeshot in Round 8 of the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship at Daytona International Speedway before winning his first 250 East divisional race. This was his first 250 victory since winning in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in April 2025.

More importantly, it put him among the frontrunners to win the 250 East championship, as he now trails Pierce Brown by two points. Hammaker was the runner-up in last year’s 250 East championship and in the SMX League Playoffs.

His victory on a Pro Circuit Kawasaki ended a perfect streak of wins by Yamaha riders after Haiden Deegan’s dominance in the 250 West division, plus solo wins for Max Anstie and Brown.

Davies did his best to keep the Yamaha streak alive. He got off to a slow start and hit the holeshot line in ninth. Davies improved to seventh on the second lap and was among the top five by Lap 3. He overcame a crash midway through the race to climb to second with three laps remaining and finished solidly on the podium.

Brown entered the race with the goal of earning a solid finish. Prior to the race, he told NBC Sports that his minimum requirement was to finish in the top five, and that is precisely where he slotted in on Lap 1. Brown spent most of the race in fifth, moved into fourth on Lap 9 when Drew Adams retired from the race, and secured the final podium position when Jo Shimoda crashed on Lap 11. His third-place finish was enough to give Brown the red plate for one more round.

Shimoda was well on his way to a second podium finish until his late-race crash. He and Honda HRC felt he should have been awarded the victory in the 250 East opener in Arlington, Texas, but they were happy nevertheless that he raced as well as he did with minimal training after breaking his neck in an off-season crash. Back-to-back top-fives indicates Shimoda has fully returned.

Daxton Bennick followed his podium finish in Arlington with a fifth-place result in Daytona. That was a relief to the rider because, over the past couple of seasons, he had followed a strong opening round with a poor second race.

Here are the 250 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 8 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart:

Feld Entertainment Feld Entertainment

Heat 1

Heat 2

250 East SuperMotocross Points

250 Combined SuperMotocross Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 8 in Daytona:

1 Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki *

2. Cole Davies, Yamaha

3. Pierce Brown, Yamaha

4. Jo Shimoda, Honda

5. Daxton Bennick, Husqvarna

6. Coty Schock, Yamaha

7. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha

8. Jalek Swoll, Triumph

9. Cullin Park, Honda

10. Devin Simonson, Yamaha

11. Caden Dudney, Yamaha

12. Izaih Clark, Honda

13. Henry Miller, Kawasaki

14. Valentin Guillod, Yamaha

15. Marshal Weltin, Kawasaki

16. Landon Hartz, Yamaha

17. Derek Kelley, Kawasaki

18. Jeremy Hand, Honda

19. John Short, IV, Honda

20. Gavin Towers, Honda

21. Evan Ferry, Honda

22. Drew Adams, Kawasaki

* Holeshot

