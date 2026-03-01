Pierce Brown wins Heat 1, Drew Adams win Daytona Supercross 250 heats

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida: Pierce Brown backed up his first Supercross win with a heat victory at Daytona International Speedway with Drew Adams showing his speed by winning the second heat in Round 8 of the SuperMotocross World Championship.

Heat 1

Nate Thrasher earned the holeshot with Pierce Brown giving chase.

Coty Schock slots into second.

Brown is the real deal. He took the lead on Lap 2.

The rookie, Caden Dudney, was moving forward as well and took third on Lap 3.

Davies slotted into fourth with Coty Schock rounding out the top five as time ran off the clock.

Davies and Dudney get together and Dudney hits the dirt. Dudney remounted in fifth, so he will transfer.

Derek Kelley (sixth), Evan Ferry (seventh), Gavin Towers (eighth), and Valentin Guillod also advance directly into the Main.

Heat 1 Results

Heat 2

Jo Shimoda lined up in Heat 2. The rematch with Brown waited for the feature.

Daxton Bennick earned the holeshot, but Drew Adams snatched the lead quickly.

Shimoda and Seth Hammaker slipped past Bennick as well into second and third respectively.

Jalek Swoll rounded out the top five on Lap 2.

On Lap 4, Hammaker and Shimoda went bar-to-bar with Hammaker emerging in second.

Adams held a lead of 1.8 seconds when the white flag waved.

Hammaker closed on Adams, but fell on the final lap That cost him the second position as Shimoda slipped by.

Cullin Park moved up to fifth in the final lap.

Izaih Clark (sixth), Devin Simonson (seventh), Jalek Swoll (eighth) and John Short (ninth) also advanced directly into the Feature.

Heat 2 Results

Last Chance Qualifier

Coming soon.

LCQ Results coming soon