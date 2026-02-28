SMX 2026 Round 8, Daytona 250 Qualification Live Updates: Seth Hammaker fastest in Q1

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida: Pierce Brown edged Cole Davies last week Arlington, Texas, on his way to scoring the race win.

Qualification 1

Seth Hammaker led most of the first qualification session until he was nipped by red plate holder Pierce Brown by a tenth of a second with two minutes remaining on the clock.

On the next lap, Hammaker responded and went three-tenths faster than his previous fastest lap to jump back to the top.

Hammaker (1:19.701) survived until the end of the session with the fastest time.

Brown (1:19.917) remained in the second slot as he seeks to hold onto the championship lead.

Last week’s fastest qualifier, Cole Davies (1:20.264), continued to show speed at Daytona with the third-best time.

Fourth-place Drew Adams (1:20.686) and Jo Shimoda (1:21.116) rounded out the top five.

Daxton Bennick (1:22.549) was on the podium last week in third. He slotted into 12th in Q1.

Qualification 1 Results

