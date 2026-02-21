 Skip navigation
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 7, Arlington, 450 Qualification Live Updates: Title contenders struggle in Q1
Houston Astros v Detroit Tigers
MLB 2026 American League Cy Young Best Bets, Odds, Picks, Rankings, Predictions: Can Tarik Skubal three-peat?
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington signage.jpg
SuperMotocross Round 7, Arlington: Race Coverage, Live Updates
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 7, Arlington, 450 Qualification Live Updates: Title contenders struggle in Q1
MLB 2026 American League Cy Young Best Bets, Odds, Picks, Rankings, Predictions: Can Tarik Skubal three-peat?
SuperMotocross Round 7, Arlington: Race Coverage, Live Updates
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 7, Arlington, 250 Qualification Live Updates: Pierce Brown edges Cole Davies in Q1

  • By
  Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 21, 2026 01:30 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas: Haiden Deegan dominated qualification in the 250 West division of the Monster Energy Supercross series, but with the East riders hitting the track at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for Round 7 of the 2026 SuperMotocross Championship, the slate is wiped clean.

Qualification 1

Pierce Brown (48.439) edged Cole Davies (48.506) in the first qualification session for the 250 East riders ahead of what should be one of the least predictable races of the first half of 2026.

From Group B, Caden Dudney (48.683) slotted into third on the chart. He is a hometown favorite, hailing from Athens, Texas.

Set Hammaker (49.051) is one of the riders to watch for the East championship. He was fourth on the chart.

Also from the B Group, Luke Clout (49.249) rounded out the top five.

Some other notables were Drew Adams (sixth / 49.462), Nate Thrasher (eighth / 49.778), Jalek Swoll (12th / 50.097), and Jo Shimoda (50.552).

In Group B, Caden Dudney (48.683) posted the fastest lap. Don’t expect him to stay in Group B for long.

Qualification 1 Results