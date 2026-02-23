SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Arlington: Pierce Brown scores first win amidst controversy

Pierce Brown took the lead from Jo Shimoda on Lap 5 of the Monster Energy Supercross 250 East debut in Round 7 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and held his advantage until the checkered flag waved. This was Brown’s first Supercross victory and his second in the SuperMotocross League.

Brown’s first victory in SuperMotocross came during the 2024 SMX Playoff Finale, but a series of injuries sidelined him for all but two races since. Brown was fast throughout the evening, posting the quickest time in qualification and finishing fourth in his heat.

The race was marked by an incident that also gave Brown the lead. While enjoying a comfortable lead, Shimoda saw a red light displayed on the short straight leading to the finish line, and he rolled the jumps. There were no other indicators of a red cross flag, and Brown jumped through the segment to take the lead. The American Motorcycle Association has deemed that no penalties were warranted.

Before the race, Shimoda and Honda HRC said they would be happy with a solid top-10. Shimoda was not expected to return for the 250 East opener after suffering a serious injury in an off-season training crash, but he was cleared by his doctors one week ahead of the round. Shimoda benefitted from a Turn 1 crash that took out several top contenders, and he took advantage of the situation to firmly place his team in the championship hunt and give Honda HRC a sweep of the event. Hunter Lawrence scored his first 450 Supercross victory later in the evening.

Daxton Bennick kept the leaders in sight during the 20-lap race and finished 3.8 seconds behind in third. Last year, Bennick started the season strong with a second-place finish in Tampa, Florida, but failed to score another podium finish during the remainder of the season.

Fourth-place Seth Hammaker expected more from the evening. He won his heat and drew one of the best gates for the feature. He was slowed by the Turn 1 crash, but managed to keep his bike upright. Hammaker lost enough momentum in that incident that he was never a factor for the win, and he finished 3.8 seconds behind Bennick for the final podium position.

Cole Davies was one of the fastest riders of the afternoon, but he was caught up in the Turn 1 incident and had to work his way through the pack. He completed the first round in 15th, improved to 10th on Lap 5, and cracked the top five with seven laps remaining. He finished the Arlington Main in the fifth position.

Cade Dudney made his professional debut in Arlington, and he surprised the field in preliminaries. Seeded seventh for the feature after finishing fourth in his heat, expectations rose for the rookie, but he was also caught up in the Turn 1 crash. Dudney only managed to climb as high as 13th at the checkers, but he will be one of the riders to watch in the next round in Daytona.

Here are the 250 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart:

Heat 1

Heat 2

250 East SuperMotocross Points

250 Combined SuperMotocross Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 7 in Arlington:

1. Pierce Brown, Yamaha

2. Jo Shimoda, Honda *

3. Daxton Bennick, Husqvarna

4. Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki

5. Cole Davies, Yamaha

6. Drew Adams, Kawasaki

7. Coty Schock, Yamaha

8. Devin Simonson, Yamaha

9. Cullin Park, Honda

10. Kyle Peters, Yamaha

11. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha

12. Derek Kelley, Kawasaki

13. Caden Dudney, Yamaha

14. Jeremy Hand, Honda

15. Henry Miller, Kawasaki

16. Luke Clout, Kawasaki

17. Luke Neese, Honda

18. John Short, IV, Honda

19. Bryton Carroll, Yamaha

20. Bryce Shelly, Yamaha

21. Jalek Swoll, Triumph

22. Marshal Weltin, Kawasaki

* Holeshot

