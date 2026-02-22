Cole Davies, Seth Hammaker win Arlington heats in 250 East divisional opener

ARLINGTON, Texas: The 250 East riders have been chomping at the bit and it’s time for them to let loose.

Heat 2

Three riders crashed in Turn 1, which brought out the red flag. Bryce Shelly and Luca Marsalisi were two of the riders involved.

That’s unfortunate for Jo Shimoda as well. He had the holeshot.

Shimoda didn’t allow that to discourage him; he took the lead early on the restart, but Seth Hammaker took it away before the conclusion on Lap 1.

Daxton Bennick slotted into third.

Coty Schock made the pass into third on Lap 4.

Derek Kelley rounded out the top five.

Pierce Brown moved around Kelley for fifth on Lap 6.

Brown made the pass for fourth two laps later.

Hammaker (first), Shimoda (second), Schock (third) held onto their podium positions.

Fourth-place Pierce Brown and Daxton Bennick (fifth) rounded out the top five.

Kelley (sixth), Kyle Peters (seventh), Luke Clout (eighth), and John Short, IV (ninth) also advanced directly into the Feature.

Heat 2 Results

Heat 1

Cole Davies took the lead early, but after struggling through qualification, Jalek Swoll slotted into the second position.

In his 250 debut, Caden Dudney rode third on Lap 3.

On Lap , Nate Thrasher picked off two riders and moved Swoll to third and Dudney to fourth. Cullin Park rounded out the top five.

Davies had a five-second lead on Lap 7.

Davies held on for the victory over Thrasher.

Swoll and Dudney held onto third and fourth respectively, with Park rounding out the top five.

Drew Adams (sixth), Devin Simonson (seventh), Henry Miller (eighth), and Marshal Weltin (ninth) also advanced directly into the Main.

Heat 1 Results

