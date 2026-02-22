Pierce Brown wins 250 East opener in Arlington, Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas: Pierce Brown took the lead from Jo Shimoda early in the 250 East feature at AT&T Stadium and held on for the victory. This was Brown’s first Supercross victory.

“I don’t even know where to start,” Brown told Peacock’s Jason Thomas. “There were so many nights, I didn’t think this was possible. Missing a year, especially with the injury I had. That’s a scary thing to come back from.”

He beat Shimoda to the checkers by 2.415 seconds as the SuperMotocross World Champion finished second.

""The red light came on for some reason,” Shimoda explained his hiccup to Will Christien. “So I brake-checked since you’re not supposed to jump. I’m not sure what happened there. We will review it, but overall it was a good night for me.”

Daxton Bennick settled into third early and maintained that position for the remainder of the race.

Fourth-place Seth Hammaker and Cole Davies rounded out the top five.

Davies had to overcome a Turn 1 crash that mired him deep in the field before he made the dramatic comeback.

Hammaker was also slowed in the incident, but managed to keep his bike upright.

In-Race Notes

Big Pileup in Turn 1, but everyone gets up and remounts.

Coty Schock, Cole Davies, Caden Dudney, and Nate Thrasher were all involved.

Marshall Weltin was unable to continue.

Jo Shimoda and Pierce Brown survived Turn 1 in first and second.

Daxton Bennick slotted into third.

Jalek Swoll went down on Lap 3 and was slow to rise. He dealt with injury in 2025.

Brown took the lead on Lap 5 after Shimoda seemed to stall. Shimoda has a three second lead at the time.

The top five settle into a rhythm through the next four laps. Drew Adams was fifth.

Shimoda challenged midway through, but Brown rallies and develops a one-second gap on Lap 11.

Davies recovered from his Turn 1 crash to settle into sixth with four minutes on the clock.

Davies moved into fifth on Lap 14, pushing Adams back to sixth.

Cullin Park crashed at the end of the whoops while racing for sixth. He dropped to ninth.