Hunter Lawrence wins his first Supercross race at Arlington

  • Dan Beaver,
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 21, 2026 09:36 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas: Hunter Lawrence took the lead from Ken Roczen late in Round 7 at AT&T Stadium after scoring four second-place finishes in the first six rounds.

Eli Tomac took second from Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen in dramatic fashion, but did not have enough time to wind in Lawrence.

Webb took the final spot on the podium with Roczen fading to fourth after leading most of the feature.

Justin Cooper rounded out the top five.

In-Race Notes

Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb battled for the holeshot with Webb narrowly edging his way to the front.

Roczen took the position back quickly.

Jason Anderson crashed on Lap 1.

Points contenders Hunter Lawrence and Eli Tomac battle for the final podium position. Lawrence had it on Lap 3.

Justin Cooper rounded out the top five.

Chae Sexton was barely inside the top 10 at that point.

Aaron Plessinger was sixth on Lap 6.

Sexton up to seventh.

Lawrence passed Webb for second on Lap 7 and then begins to attack Roczen. This insured Webb and Tomac remain in the battle.

Lawrence was under attack by Webb on Lap 11, which gave Roczen a little breathing room.

Garrett Marchbanks crashed on Lap 11 and was slow to remount.

The leaders hit heavy traffic on Lap 14.

Lawrence almost spun out on Lap 16 but remained in second. After so many runner-ups, he badly wants this win.

Lawrence took the lead one lap later.

Tomac moved into second on Lap 20 after passing Roczen and then running Webb wide off the track.

Webb fell to fourth.

Lawrence led by two seconds with two minutes on the clock.

Webb moved back into a podium position (third) on Lap 22.

Lawrence slowly pulled away.

Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence win 2026 Arlington 450 heats
The top nine in each heat moves directly into the Main Event.
