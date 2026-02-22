2026 SuperMotocross Round 7 450 Heats, Live Updates: Ken Roczen won Heat 1

ARLINGTON, Texas: The 450 riders will fight for every gate position in the heats.

Heat 2

Hunter Lawrence got the jump early with Eli Tomac in hot pursuit.

Joey Savatgy keeps his early-season momentum alive in third on Lap 1.

Cooper Webb slotted into fourth as he looks for a strong gate pick.

Aaron Plessinger was fifth on Lap 3.

Lawrence makes a small mistake and jumps off course, but retains the lead.

On Lap 5, the top three where mere bike-lengths apart.

Savatgy took second on Lap 7.

Lawrence won over Savatgy (second) and Tomac (third).

Webb and Plessinger held onto fourth and fifth respectively.

Chase Seton (sixth), Garrett Marchbanks (seventh) Justin Hill (eighth) and Mitchell Harrison (ninth) also advance directly into the feature.

Heat 2 Results

Heat 1

Veterans Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson battled for the lead during the opening laps.

Christian Craig got a solid start and slotted into third for a couple of laps before Dylan Ferrandis took the position.

Malcolm Stewart rounded out the top five on Lap 4.

Stewart snatched fourth from Craig on Lap 5.

Roczen and Anderson rode bar-to-bar for most of the race with The No. 94 victorious.

Stewart moved up to third in the closing laps.

Fourth-place Ferrandis and Craig rounded out the top five.

Justin Cooper (sixth), Shane McElrath (seventh), Jordon Smith (eighth) and Vince Friese (ninth) also advance directly into the feature.

This is the first race back for Smith after shoulder surgery.

Heat 1 Results

Last Chance Qualifier

Coming Soon

Last Chance Qualification Results

