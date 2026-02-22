 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Washington at Maryland
Mills scores 21 to lead Maryland to 64-60 win over Washington
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Texas Christian
Xavier Edmonds adds to double-double streak and TCU rallies to beat West Virginia 60-54
NCAA Basketball: Cincinnati at Kansas
Thiam scores career-high 28 to lead Cincinnati to an 84-68 upset of No. 8 Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_pl_milnerintv_260221.jpg
Milner sets PL all-time record for appearances
nbc_cbb_washmaryland_260221.jpg
Highlights: Maryland knocks off Washington
nbc_pl_newcity_260221.jpg
Extended HLs: Man City v. Newcastle Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Washington at Maryland
Mills scores 21 to lead Maryland to 64-60 win over Washington
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Texas Christian
Xavier Edmonds adds to double-double streak and TCU rallies to beat West Virginia 60-54
NCAA Basketball: Cincinnati at Kansas
Thiam scores career-high 28 to lead Cincinnati to an 84-68 upset of No. 8 Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_pl_milnerintv_260221.jpg
Milner sets PL all-time record for appearances
nbc_cbb_washmaryland_260221.jpg
Highlights: Maryland knocks off Washington
nbc_pl_newcity_260221.jpg
Extended HLs: Man City v. Newcastle Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2026 SuperMotocross Round 7 450 Heats, Live Updates: Ken Roczen won Heat 1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 21, 2026 07:42 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas: The 450 riders will fight for every gate position in the heats.

Heat 2

Hunter Lawrence got the jump early with Eli Tomac in hot pursuit.

Joey Savatgy keeps his early-season momentum alive in third on Lap 1.

Cooper Webb slotted into fourth as he looks for a strong gate pick.

Aaron Plessinger was fifth on Lap 3.

Lawrence makes a small mistake and jumps off course, but retains the lead.

On Lap 5, the top three where mere bike-lengths apart.

Savatgy took second on Lap 7.

Lawrence won over Savatgy (second) and Tomac (third).

Webb and Plessinger held onto fourth and fifth respectively.

Chase Seton (sixth), Garrett Marchbanks (seventh) Justin Hill (eighth) and Mitchell Harrison (ninth) also advance directly into the feature.

Heat 2 Results

Heat 1

Veterans Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson battled for the lead during the opening laps.

Christian Craig got a solid start and slotted into third for a couple of laps before Dylan Ferrandis took the position.

Malcolm Stewart rounded out the top five on Lap 4.

Stewart snatched fourth from Craig on Lap 5.

Roczen and Anderson rode bar-to-bar for most of the race with The No. 94 victorious.

Stewart moved up to third in the closing laps.

Fourth-place Ferrandis and Craig rounded out the top five.

Justin Cooper (sixth), Shane McElrath (seventh), Jordon Smith (eighth) and Vince Friese (ninth) also advance directly into the feature.

This is the first race back for Smith after shoulder surgery.

Heat 1 Results

Last Chance Qualifier

Coming Soon

Last Chance Qualification Results