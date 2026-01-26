SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Anaheim 2: Chase Sexton responds with victory

After failing to stand on the podium in his first two Main Events, Chase Sexton shrugged off criticism and gave Kawasaki its first Supercross victory since 2022, when Jason Anderson was victorious in Salt Lake City, which ended a four-race winning streak for the team.

Sexton replaced Anderson on the bike at the start of the season and finished a disappointing eighth in the 2026 season opener. The following week in San Diego, Sexton hit the gate at the start of the feature and had to overcome his last-place starting position to finish one position off the podium in fourth. That race confirmed Kawasaki’s speed, and after a solid start that saw him third at the end of Lap 3, Sexton made up the small distance to the front to win in his third start with Kawasaki.

“The team again crushed it this week with testing, and I finally had a feeling on the bike that I’ve been looking for for a while, really since I got on it,” Sexton said in the post-race media scrum.

In a spirited four-rider battle for second, Hunter Lawrence prevailed to score his second consecutive runner-up finish. This is the first time in his 450 Supercross career that he scored back-to-back podiums, and it confirmed he, along with Sexton and Eli Tomac, will be one of the championship contenders in 2026.

Tomac entered Round 3 seeking his third consecutive victory. As he and the top four riders battled for podium positions, they lost contact with the leader, Sexton, which added to Tomac’s sense of urgency. He pushed Anderson to the edge of the track on Lap 14 to take claim the final spot on the box, but the damage to his track position had already been done. Tomac’s winning streak ended, but he maintained possession of the red plate by eight points over Lawrence.

"[Tomac] was moving forward, so, yeah, I mean, I’d have done the same thing to him,” Anderson said.

Anderson failed to podium in his third race with the Twisted Tea Suzuki team, but his fourth-place finish confirmed that change is often good for everyone involved. Along with Sexton and Tomac, he faces the 2026 challenge with a new team.

Cooper Webb got off to a slow start in 2025, but he overcame it on his way to the Supercross title. He will need to do so again in 2026 after failing to crack the top five in his first two races. While he continued to lose points to three riders ahead of him in the points, a fifth-place finish in Anaheim 2 was a step in the right direction.

Ken Roczen’s remarkable start to 2026 ended when he tipped over on Lap 2 of the Main Event. He recovered to finish eighth and salvaged some points. Roczen issued a statement after the race that “Anaheim 2 was not quite the night that we wanted. My starts just weren’t there, and I made a big mistake on Lap 2 and went down. We charged from 21st to eighth and left it all out on the track. That was as far up as I could [reach]. Luckily, I didn’t lose too many points, so on that side of things, it’s all good.”

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 3 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California:

Results

Overall Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart:

Feld Entertainment Feld Entertainment

Heat 1

Heat 2

450 SuperMotocross Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 3 in Anaheim:

1. Chase Sexton, Kawasaki

2. Hunter Lawrence, Honda

3. Eli Tomac, KTM

4. Jason Anderson, Suzuki *

5. Cooper Webb, Yamaha

6. Joey Savatgy, Honda

7. Jorge Prado, KTM

8. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

9. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna

10. Justin Cooper, Yamaha

11. Dylan Ferrandis, Ducati

12. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

13. Christian Craig, Honda

14. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki

15. Justin Hill, KTM

16. Colt Nichols, Suzuki

17. Austin Forkner, Triumph

18. Shane McElrath, Honda

19. Vince Friese, Kawasaki

20. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki

21. Ryan Breece, Honda

22. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

* Holeshot

2026 Supercross Results

Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results

San Diego 450 Results | 250 W Results

