Chase Sexton overcomes two crashes in Anaheim 2 prelims to win his first race of 2026

ANAHEIM, California: Chase Sexton crashed twice during the preliminaries but saved his best for last at Angel Stadium in Round 3 of the SuperMotocross schedule.

With heavy battles behind him, Sexton cruised to his first win of 2026 and snapped Eli Tomac’s two-race winning streak.

Hunter Lawrence kept Sexton honest throughout the race but ultimately had to settle for his second consecutive runner-up finish.

Tomac took too much time getting around the holeshot winner Jason Anderson, which cost him a shot at securing the victory.

After being pushed wide in the middle stages of the race, Anderson recovered to finish fourth.

Cooper Webb stalled his bike in the closing minutes, but held on for fifth.

In-Race Notes

Jason Anderson got the jump on the field and led Chase Sexton on Lap 1.

Hunter Lawrence took second away from Sexton on Lap 2. Sexton may be sore from two hard crashes earlier in the day.

Tomac patiently moved up to fourth on Lap 3 with Aaron Plessinger, who also had a hard crash in his heat, rounding out the to five.

Ken Roczen had a rocky start and was barely in the top 20 five laps into the Main Event.

Defending champion, Cooper Webb, was just outside the top five in sixth.

Sexton was all over Anderson on Lap 6 and took the position.

Lawrence and Tomac caught Anderson as he stated to fade after losing the top spot.

Tomac passed Lawrence on Lap 8 and set his sights on Anderson. Tomac was 2.4 seconds behind the leader.

Webb moved into fifth as he had one of the best starts to a race in 2026.

On Lap 10, Tomac took second from Anderson briefly as they rode side-by-side for the second half of the lap.

That broke Tomac’s momentum and he fell to fourth.

Lawrence got second on Lap 12.

One lap later, Tomac got to the inside of Anderson and rode him wide. Tomac took the final podium position. Anderson dropped to fifth.

Plessinger retired on Lap 13.