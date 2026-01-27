Who is performing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?

Super Bowl 2026 kicks off on Sunday, February 8, at Levi’s Stadium — home of the San Francisco 49ers. While all eyes will be on the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, there is just as much excitement and anticipation for the halftime performance. See below for everything you need to know about the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show. Live coverage of the big game begins at 6:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: Where is the 2026 Super Bowl: Location, date, kickoff time and more

Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?

Global superstar Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show.

What time is the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show?

The 2026 Super Bowl halftime show is expected to start around 8/8:30 PM ET.

Who is singing the national anthem at the 2026 Super Bowl?

Grammy-nominated singer Charlie Puth will perform the national anthem.

US singer Charlie Puth performs performs at the ‘Global Citizen Festival: Amazonia’ as part of the opening program of the UN COP30 in Belem, Para State, Brazil on November 1, 2025. (Photo by Thiago Gomes / AFP) (Photo by THIAGO GOMES/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

How can I watch the 2026 Super Bowl?

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Date: Sunday, February 8

Sunday, February 8 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live stream: Peacock

How to get the latest 2026 Super Bowl updates from NBC Sports:

NBC Sports has you covered through the rest of the NFL postseason, with PFT Live, Simms Unbuttoned, Fantasy Football Happy Hour, and more, breaking down the latest news and top storylines from all angles.

Follow along on ProFootballTalk, tune in to Peacock, the NFL on NBC YouTube channel, or wherever you get your podcasts for all the coverage through Super Bowl LX and beyond.

How do I stream Super Bowl LX on Peacock?

You can stream Super Bowl LX live on Peacock Sun, Feb 8, 2026. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

Planning to stream the Super Bowl? Skip the buffering on gameday and get Xfinity‘s best price on the most reliable, fiber-powered Gig speed Wi-Fi, for $50/mo. for all 5 years. Plus save $3,000 over AT&T and Verizon. No contract. No Commitment.**



Includes 2 years of Peacock premium at no extra cost ($10.99/mo. value)

Wi-Fi equipment & Unlimited data at no extra cost

1 year of Unlimited Mobile, on us

Free self- install kit

**Xfinity Offer ends 2/22/26.. New Xfinity Internet customers. Restrictions apply. Autopay with stored bank account and paperless billing required. Taxes and fees extra and subject. to change. Reliability: Xfinity Internet is powered by fiber and connected to premises coaxial cable. Comparison based on promotional and post-promotional pries for 1 Gig Internet. 1 Unlimited line, and Peacock Premium over 5 years (as of 11/24/25). Mobile: Reduced speeds after 30GB of usage/line. Data thresholds may vary. Xfinity Mobile requires Xfinity Int.

