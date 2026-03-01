Former Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson joins Eagles’ coaching staff

The Texans surprisingly parted ways with quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson last week, but Johnson wasn’t out of work for long.

Johnson is joining the Eagles’ coaching staff, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

It’s still unclear why Johnson departed Houston, and why during the Scouting Combine, which is a rare time for a coach and a team to part ways.

Johnson will join an Eagles offensive coaching staff that head coach Nick Sirianni has shaken up this offseason, firing former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and replacing him with Sean Mannion.