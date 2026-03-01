 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson joins Eagles’ coaching staff

  
Published March 1, 2026 05:31 PM

The Texans surprisingly parted ways with quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson last week, but Johnson wasn’t out of work for long.

Johnson is joining the Eagles’ coaching staff, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

It’s still unclear why Johnson departed Houston, and why during the Scouting Combine, which is a rare time for a coach and a team to part ways.

Johnson will join an Eagles offensive coaching staff that head coach Nick Sirianni has shaken up this offseason, firing former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and replacing him with Sean Mannion.