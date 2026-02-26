 Skip navigation
Texans part ways with QBs coach Jerrod Johnson

  
Published February 26, 2026 09:48 AM

The Texans and quarterbacks coach coach Jerrod Johnson have parted ways, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The one-sentence tweet from Schefter leaves plenty of questions: Was the parting mutual, or did the Texans fire Johnson? Why now, in the middle of the Scouting Combine?

The Texans kept offensive coordinator Nick Caley despite C.J. Stroud’s struggles this season, notably in the divisional playoff loss to the Patriots.

Johnson interviewed for offensive coordinator positions over the past two hiring cycles, and now, with the Texans’ late move, most coaching jobs around the league are filled.

He was the Texans’ quarterbacks coach for three seasons after one season as the Vikings’ assistant quarterbacks coach.

The Texans are expected to add quarterbacks coach to Jerry Schuplinski’s title, Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. He currently is senior offensive assistant/pass game coordinator.