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Myles Garrett is the betting favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year

  
Published June 6, 2026 10:34 AM

Myles Garrett won two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards with the Browns. He’s favored to win a third with the Rams.

Garrett, who was traded to the Rams this week, is a +450 favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. Garrett previously won the award in 2023 and 2025.

Lawrence Taylor, J. J. Watt and Aaron Donald are the only three-time Defensive Players of the Year. Garrett would be in elite company if he can join them.

Texans pass rusher Will Anderson is next in the Defensive Player of the Year odds at +750. He’s followed by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, both at +800.