 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erscancel_260604.jpg
49ers cancel next week’s mandatory minicamp
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260604.jpg
Simms breaks down rankings of Lamar and Mahomes
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260604.jpg
Schwartz opens up about messy split with Browns

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erscancel_260604.jpg
49ers cancel next week’s mandatory minicamp
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260604.jpg
Simms breaks down rankings of Lamar and Mahomes
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260604.jpg
Schwartz opens up about messy split with Browns

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks are getting their Super Bowl LX rings on June 11

  
Published June 6, 2026 09:08 PM

The Seahawks will be defending their second Super Bowl championship in 2026. Before that can happen, the most recent win needs to be made official.

It will be on Thursday, June 11. That’s when, we’re told, the Seahawks will be getting their Super Bowl rings.

In a recent interview with #PFTPM, Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III said he’ll be back in Seattle for the ceremony — even though he left in free agency for the Chiefs.

He should be. It’s the crowning achievement of his NFL career to date, and the Seahawks should roll out the red carpet for the guy who stepped in and stepped up when running back Zach Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL in the divisional-round win over the 49ers.

The next goal for the Seahawks will be to win another one. Coach Mike Macdonald has rejected the “run it back” slogan for a twist on the phrase: Run it forward.

That task got a little more difficult this week, when Myles Garrett landed with the Rams.