Seahawks are getting their Super Bowl LX rings on June 11

The Seahawks will be defending their second Super Bowl championship in 2026. Before that can happen, the most recent win needs to be made official.

It will be on Thursday, June 11. That’s when, we’re told, the Seahawks will be getting their Super Bowl rings.

In a recent interview with #PFTPM, Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III said he’ll be back in Seattle for the ceremony — even though he left in free agency for the Chiefs.

He should be. It’s the crowning achievement of his NFL career to date, and the Seahawks should roll out the red carpet for the guy who stepped in and stepped up when running back Zach Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL in the divisional-round win over the 49ers.

The next goal for the Seahawks will be to win another one. Coach Mike Macdonald has rejected the “run it back” slogan for a twist on the phrase: Run it forward.

That task got a little more difficult this week, when Myles Garrett landed with the Rams.