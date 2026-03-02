No. 1 Duke vs. NC State predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 2

The nation’s top-ranked team makes the short trip from Durham to Raleigh Monday night as the Duke Blue Devils (27-2, 15-1) take the court against the Wolfpack of NC State (19-10, 10-6 ACC).

After dominating the Virginia Cavaliers, 77-51, over the weekend, the Blue Devils will secure the outright ACC regular-season championship with a win over NC State. For their part, the Wolfpack’s hopes of finishing Top 4 in the conference took more than likely a fatal blow Saturday when they lost in overtime in South Bend, 96-90, to a Notre Dame team that did not lead in the game until the extra session.

The matchup features a clash of high-powered individual talents and contrasting team strengths. Duke is led by freshman sensation Cameron Boozer, who is averaging 22.5 points per game and has scored at least 14 points in every game this season. NC State counters with Ven-Allen Lubin, who has been on a tear, averaging 15.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting nearly 70% over his last ten games. The Wolfpack’s ability to challenge Duke’s elite defense—which allows just 62.5 points per game—will likely hinge on their three-point shooting, as they average 10.5 makes from deep per game.

Injuries and depth could play a decisive role in this Tobacco Road tussle. NC State may be short-handed in the paint after 6-foot-10 reserve Musa Sagnia suffered an ankle injury against Notre Dame, potentially leaving the Pack even more vulnerable against Duke’s interior strength.

Duke has a record of 11-2 in Q1 games and is 6-0 in Q2. NC State is 4-6 in Q1 and 7-2 in Quad 2 games. The Blue Devils are ranked No. 1 in KenPom and No. 1 in the NET. NC State is ranked No. 31 in KenPom and 29th in the NET.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: No. 1 Duke at NC State

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Monday, March 2, 2026 Time: 7PM EST

7PM EST Site: Lenovo Center

Lenovo Center City: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Network/Streaming: ESPN

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: No. 1 Duke at NC State

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Duke Blue Devils (OFF), NC State Wolfpack (OFF)

Duke Blue Devils (OFF), NC State Wolfpack (OFF) Spread: Duke -9.5

Duke -9.5 Total: 148.5 points

This game opened Blue Devils -9.5 with the Total set at 148.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: No. 1 Duke at NC State

Duke Blue Devils

G Caleb Foster

G Isaiah Evans

G Dame Sarr

F Cameron Boozer

C Patrick Ngongba II

NC State Wolfpack

G Quadir Copeland

G Paul McNeil Jr.

G Tre Holloman

F Darrion Williams

C Van-Allen Lubin

Injury Report: No. 1 Duke vs. NC State

Duke Blue Devils

Ifeanyi Ufochukwu (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for Monday’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT for Monday’s game Sebastian Wilkins (redshirt) has been declared OUT for Monday’s game

NC State Wolfpack

Jerry Deng (redshirt) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game

(redshirt) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game Colt Langdon (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game Musa Sagnia (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

March will be special month of college basketball The Numbers on the Board shares how excited they are for March, detailing why it will be an amazing month of college basketball and previewing which young player will be selected first overall in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Important stats, trends and insights: No. 1 Duke vs. NC State

NC State is 11-4 at home this season

Duke is 9-1 on the road this season

Duke is 17-12 ATS overall this season / 7-3 ATS on the road

NC State is 14-15 ATS overall this season / 8-7 ATS at home

The OVER has cashed in just 9 of Duke’s 29 games this season (9-20)

The OVER has cashed in 17 of NC State’s 29 games this season (17-12)

NC State has covered the spread in their last 3 games against Duke

Cameron Boozer is averaging 20 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists over his last 3 games (vs. Michigan, at Notre Dame, vs. Virginia)

is averaging 20 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists over his last 3 games (vs. Michigan, at Notre Dame, vs. Virginia) Isaiah Evans has not missed more than 1 free throw in his last 11 games and is shooting 88% from the line for the season

has not missed more than 1 free throw in his last 11 games and is shooting 88% from the line for the season Duke’s defense is holding opponents to 62.5ppg on 38.8% shooting

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between Duke and NC State:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Duke -9.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Duke -9.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 148.5.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

