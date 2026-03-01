 Skip navigation
Jets GM Darren Mougey: We'll talk about trading up to No. 1, I don't think it's happening

  
Published March 1, 2026 04:27 PM

The Jets have the misfortune of needing a quarterback, and having the No. 2 overall pick, in a year when there’s only one elite quarterback prospect in the draft. Jets General Manager Darren Mougey would love to trade up and draft Fernando Mendoza, but he doesn’t expect the Raiders to be interested.

Mougey said he would talk to his friend Raiders GM John Spytek about the No. 1 overall pick, but he thinks Spytek will tell him there’s no chance.

“Absolutely, we’ll talk about all those things, but I don’t think that’s happening,” Mougey said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

If they wanted to, the Jets could put together a massive package of picks to get Mendoza. In addition to their own picks, the Jets have the Colts’ first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, plus the higher of the Cowboys’ or Packers’ first-round pick in 2027. Teams can trade first-round picks up to three years in advance, so the Jets could call the Raiders right now and offer them a total of six first-round picks for the No. 1 pick.

That would be one of the biggest trades in NFL history, and a trade Mougey doesn’t think is realistic.