Where is the 2026 Super Bowl: Location, date, kickoff time and more

It’s almost time for one of the most exciting Sunday’s of the year — Super Bowl Sunday. Super Bowl 2026 takes place on Sunday, February 8 at 6:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. While the two teams going head-to-head are still to be determined, the excitement is already building. See below for everything you need to know about the big game.

Where is the 2026 Super Bowl?

The 2026 Super Bowl will take place at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, in Santa Clara, California. Levi’s Stadium hosted Super Bowl 50 ten years ago, in 2016, when the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10. The stadium, which opened in 2014, seats 68,500.

How can I watch the 2026 Super Bowl?

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Date: Sunday, February 8

Sunday, February 8 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live stream: Peacock

Where will the Super Bowl be played in future years?

Super Bowl LXI - February 14, 2027: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

Super Bowl LXII - February 2028: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?

Global superstar Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show.

Bad Bunny accepts the Best Urban Music Album award for "DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS" onstage during the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to get the latest 2026 Super Bowl updates from NBC Sports:

NBC Sports has you covered through the rest of the NFL postseason, with PFT Live, Simms Unbuttoned, Fantasy Football Happy Hour, and more, breaking down the latest news and top storylines from all angles.

Follow along on ProFootballTalk, tune in to Peacock, the NFL on NBC YouTube channel, or wherever you get your podcasts for all the coverage through Super Bowl LX and beyond.

How do I stream Super Bowl LX on Peacock?

