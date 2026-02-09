2026 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Raiders take Fernando Mendoza, Steelers land Ty Simpson

With Super Bowl LX in the books, the order for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is officially set. This early in the offseason, I’ll balance predictions and personal preferences for each team before predictive mocks completely take over after the NFL Combine. Let’s get into it.

Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This shouldn’t be a hard decision for the Raiders as they select what they hope is finally their long-term answer at quarterback. Mendoza is a good fit for Klint Kubiak, where he can attack down the field off of play action.

Highlights: Best of Mendoza's incredible season Watch highlights from Fernando Mendoza's 2025 season at Indiana, which saw the quarterback skyrocket up NFL draft big boards and become a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

New York Jets: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

With Steve Wilks gone, Aaron Glenn will be more hands on with the defense in 2026. He’ll be aided by new defensive coordinator Brian Duker but more importantly (regarding this pick), the return of defensive line coach Karl Dunbar to the organization. If that’s a hint at more 3-4 looks, Bailey is very much in play. His first step, agility and pursuit speed terrorize quarterbacks.

Arizona Cardinals: Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State

Arizona has a better roster than its three-win 2025 season would indicate, but they need a game changer on the defensive side of the ball. Reese’s tenacity, movement skills and overall control he plays with stands out. His pass rush plan is still a work in progress when he plays on the edge, but his heavy hands and athleticism paint an optimistic future at multiple spots.

Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

The engine of Robert Saleh’s defenses are always the pass rushers and he wants multiple styles at that spot. With Bain Jr., he’d have a heavyweight boxer that leaves blockers collecting themselves after each strike. Tennessee has an abundance of cap space that they can allocate to helping Cam Ward, opening up this selection to get the best player available at a premium position.

New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

Whether it be at right tackle (where he’s started the last three seasons) or guard, Mauigoa puts more help in front of Jaxson Dart. His play strength and anchor stood out in 2025, where his improvement in pass protection was notable. Wide receiver could be in play here for the Giants, but if they bring back Wan’Dale Robinson they can address that position later in the draft.

Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Browns need to use multiple selections on the offensive side of the ball with the state of their offensive line and wide receiver room. Tate’s size, route running and body control gives the Todd Monken era a No. 1 target on the outside.

OSU's Tate is a 'first-round caliber prospect' Pro Football Focus reviews Biletnikoff Award favorites, including Ohio State's Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith, Texas A&M's Mario Craver, Washington's Denzel Boston, and USC's Makai Lemon.

Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

With his size, range and three-down ability, Styles has some of the best tape of any prospect in this draft. The speed he would bring to the middle of the field would help get Dan Quinn’s unit back on track.

New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

If not for various injuries throughout his college career, I don’t think there would be much debate around which wide receiver comes off the board first. He wins inside and outside as a quick separator with tremendous control, but also climbs the ladder in contested situations.

Tyler Shough and Chris Olave were fantastic together in the second half of the 2025 season - adding Tyson into that equation would make the Saints offense a real problem.

Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

For all of the greatness in the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs have not had a 1,000 yard-rusher since he took over as the starting quarterback. Love is an all-scheme runner that creates his own yards, churns through contact and can break an explosive gain on any given carry. The passion he plays with in every aspect of the position (with and without the ball) is exceptional.

Highlights: Love races to phenomenal 2025 season Check out the best moments from Jeremiyah Love's fantastic 2025 season, which made him a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

This is my dream draft scenario for the Bengals as Downs can help a struggling defense improve in multiple areas. He has a sixth sense with everything developing in front of him, but can also match up down the field against opposing tight ends. He’s a top five player in this draft and not one to overthink.

Why Downs is a future top draft pick Connor Rogers breaks down film of Caleb Downs, explaining why the Ohio State safety's instincts, football IQ and physicality make him a future first round NFL draft pick.

Miami Dolphins: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

McCoy showed so much promise in 2024 that he still goes this early despite missing all of last season (he tore his ACL in January 2025). He’s very athletic and consistently makes plays on the ball. The Dolphins essentially need to remake much of their cornerback room and this is a great place to start.

Dallas Cowboys: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Delane is extremely physical and sticky in coverage, projecting as a No. 1 corner at the next level. He elevated his game in 2025 and arrives to the NFL with a resume of over 1,300 coverage snaps across four years of college football. I’m still a believer in the development of Shavon Revel Jr., but strengthening the secondary in this division is a must.

Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Lemon is a fascinating evaluation in this draft as he’s not very big or breakaway fast but he’s quick with tremendous ball skills. He has zero fear of working over the middle of the field out of the slot and would thrive in Sean McVay’s offense. With Davante Adams age and recent injury history, Lemon would bring a short-term spark and long-term answer as the No. 2 option alongside Puka Nacua.

Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Ioane has the size and strength the Ravens front office covets to help stabilize their offensive line. He can stall power rushers but also drives defenders in the run game off the ball, especially in congested spaces. This is a plug-and-play starter at right guard for Baltimore’s offense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Haason Reddick signing was a dud and the Bucs are now back in the edge pass rusher market this offseason. They should be one of the first teams to call the Raiders for Maxx Crosby, but if that doesn’t work they can land Howell here.

While he is an outlier from a length perspective, the tape and production over the last three seasons (2023 at Bowling Green, 2024-2025 at Texas A&M) does not lie. He’s twitchy, flexible and attacks with a big bag of moves to keep tackles guessing.

New York Jets (via Colts): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston uses his big frame to shield defenders as he plucks the ball out of the air, allowing him to haul in 20 touchdowns over the last two seasons. His mass, length, ball skills and run blocking would bring a much-needed element to the Jets receiving room. Trotting out him, Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell in 11 personnel is a nice start to rebuilding a broken passing attack.

Boston's incredible catch precedes Coleman TD With just over one minute left to play in the first half, Demond Williams Jr. connects with Denzel Boston for a stellar 13-yard pass down the sideline. Two plays later, Jonah Coleman scores a 1-yard touchdown.

Detroit Lions: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Parker looked like a blossoming star in 2024 but never took a big jump this season (as Clemson’s program struggled). He reminded scouts and coaches of the type of individual talent he is as a power rusher at the Senior Bowl practices. With a thick build, he does a really good job getting his powerful hands underneath blockers to control the fight both when rushing the passer and defending the run. A tandem of him and Aidan Hutchinson would supplement Dan Campbell’s consistent message of winning games in the trenches.

Minnesota Vikings: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

McDonald’s size and raw strength would give the Vikings a run stopping force at nose tackle. Running back Jeremiyah Love or one of the two top cornerbacks falling here would be a dream for Minnesota, but this is a strong option with those players off the board.

Carolina Panthers: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Panthers have quietly improved their front seven since last offseason (Nic Scourton looks like a steal from last year’s draft), but now they need an impact off-ball linebacker. Enter Allen, a tenacious, high IQ leader that can help terrorize the run game.

Dallas Cowboys (Via Packers): Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Faulk is a jumbo sized edge pass rusher at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds with length. While he didn’t light up the box score in 2025, the tape tells a different story. His strength and ability to control blockers allow him to succeed from multiple alignments. At just 20 years old, he’s only begun to tap into his ceiling.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

While an Aaron Rodgers return is on the table, the Steelers need to start thinking about the future of the quarterback position beyond him. Simpson ran hot and cold at Alabama this season, but his pre-snap IQ and intermediate throwing really stood out. With a better run game at the next level (and the potential to sit behind a veteran), there will be a team that buys into him as a first round selection.

Los Angeles Chargers: Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

Fano played both tackle spots in college, but his athleticism could make him a candidate to start at guard in Mike McDaniel’s Chargers offense. With the return Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater at the tackle spots, McDaniel’s explosive run game and Fano added to the interior, the Chargers offense would be back in business.

Philadelphia Eagles: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

There are a lot of questions around the Eagles offense right now. Dallas Goedert will be a free agent when the new league year opens and while things seem more positive around A.J. Brown, Philadelphia could be looking for pass-catching help.

Enter Sadiq, one of the better athletes you will ever see at the tight end position. He’s lethal off manufactured touches, can challenge the seam and showed the right demeanor as a blocker on the move in 2025.

Sadiq has 'perfect demeanor' for pass and run game Connor Rogers looks back at game film from Kenyon Sadiq's first month of the season, breaking down how the versatile tight end torches defenses as a pass-catcher and dominates as a run-blocker.

Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars): Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama

After landing a No. 1 wide receiver in Carnell Tate in the top ten, the Browns now shift their focus to getting younger and stronger on the offensive line. I’m a believer Proctor’s long-term home is at guard, but that doesn’t mean he’s not worth this pick. Walking out of the first round with Tate and Proctor would give Todd Monken much more to work with.

Chicago Bears: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

Much like his teammate T.J. Parker that went earlier in this mock draft, Woods was more dominant in 2024 than 2025. For the Bears, that’s the only reason they even have a shot at him in this slot. Woods has a quick first step for his size and has thrived in multiple alignments. He can disrupt by firing through gaps, but also shows enough power to work straight through interior blockers.

Buffalo Bills: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

This might feel like the first “surprise pick” of this mock draft, but Golday is going to be a riser throughout this process. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds he can really run, having played every linebacker spot and even 488 snaps in the slot over the last two seasons (per PFF). Golday is physical at the point of attack and would be a much needed addition to the Bills front seven.

San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

With both Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne pending free agents (and of course the end of the Brandon Aiyuk era), the 49ers could be dangerously thin at wide receiver. George Kittle’s playoff torn Achilles factors into that as well.

Enter Concepcion, who had 26 catches of 15+ yards in 2025 (per PFF). His short-area burst and ability to consistently beat man coverage will be a much-needed reinforcement to Kyle Shanahan’s receiver room.

Houston Texans: Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

The Texans had a Super Bowl-caliber defense this year and know what they have to do now: Put as much help in front of C.J. Stroud.

Pregnon is a four-year college starter that has played both guard spots. He found an even higher level of play in 2025 (his lone season at Oregon) where he thrived on the move in the zone run game.

Los Angeles Rams: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Rams have multiple cornerbacks with expiring contracts and this is a sweet spot in the draft to take one in the tier after McCoy and Delane. Hood’s physical, aggressive man coverage ability would allow defensive coordinator Chris Shula to mix things up more.

Denver Broncos: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

With John Franklin-Myers potentially set to hit free agency, Denver’s extremely-talented defense could have a hole up front. Banks looked like a top 15 pick from his 2024 tape, but missed most of 2025 due to injury. He’s a massive human with long arms that disrupts the pocket with power and surprising quickness at his size.

New England Patriots: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

This could potentially upgrade the Patriots at two spots, kicking Will Campbell inside to guard with Lomu taking over at tackle. If they want to give Campbell another shot at tackle in 2025, Lomu could be the eventual replacement for Morgan Moses (who turns 35 in March).

Seattle Seahawks: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Abney is a smooth, fluid cover corner that does such a good job congesting his assignments at the catch point. With Josh Jobe and Tariq Woolen as pending free agents, he can supplement a loaded secondary featuring Devon Witherspoon and Nick Emmanwori.

