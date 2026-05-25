What Cup drivers said after Coca-Cola 600 win by Daniel Suarez

Daniel Suarez — winner: “This one really means a lot. I’ve been saying for years, this is my favorite race of the year. I get to have my family here every year. This is one of the only times they get to come. It’s been a very tough week. This one is for Kyle, Samantha, Brexton, Lennix and all his family. This is very special. Every win is special. But definitely this one as a special flavor because of Kyle. This one is for him. If it wasn’t for Kyle, I wasn’t going to be an Xfinity champion. I wasn’t going to have my shot in the Cup Series. To be able to win this race for him is unbelievable. The team did an amazing job. They put us in contention, and we executed well. The car was fast. We knew all weekend the car had plenty of speed.”

Christopher Bell — second: “It is the opposite of what happened to me when I won. I honestly think they made the right call. It is really late, but it is a bummer. It is 2026 for us. I knew after the first restart that he couldn’t get clear. I knew that we would have to stay beside him and I couldn’t. (Suarez) cleared me and once he cleared me, I knew it was going to be a really tough pass with it being a short run. He was going to block like hell, and he did a good job blocking and won the race. (Kyle Larson) did a good job pushing him. He stole one today from the Toyotas. The Toyotas brought the heat. Really proud of Joe Gibbs Racing, and Toyota and Toyota Racing Development. It was a good showing for us, so I’m happy with that. It just wasn’t meant to be today.”

Denny Hamlin — third: “Every time it got called, we were on the bottom about to make a move on (Daniel Suarez). Me and (Christopher Bell) were fighting really hard. We knew whoever could get clear could make a move on the 7. I don’t know. It could rain till 2 am. We have no idea. Just unfortunate for us. We had a really fast Camry all day. We got really good restarts when I really needed them there at the end. Just didn’t pan out. I couldn’t quite clear (Bell).”

Tyler Reddick — fifth: “Yeah, on one hand, certainly. It is a 600-mile race. It’s tough, it is grueling, and you want to finish it out in the end. Twice I’ve been in this spot where I felt like we had a car that I think could have won the race, a couple of years ago, it was just past halfway, and it started on pit road. This year, it was much more of a clean race, but man, I just didn’t have a couple of good restarts at the end. Just gutted. I want to win this race so bad for this team. One of the biggest races we have on our schedule. I really want to win it. Yes, it is a good points day, but there are a couple of the schedule that it is not about the points – winning Crown Jewels. Just gutted we didn’t see the race end. On the other hand, thoughts and prayers are with the Busch family and what they are going through. I hope this weekend and the racing and the support they saw from everyone in the racing community helps them move forward. One hand there is that, but on the more important hand, I hope this weekend helps them and their path forward.”

Ty Gibbs — sixth: “First off, I just want to say my condolences to Samantha (Busch), Brexton (Busch) and Lennix (Busch). I want them to know that we are there for them. It was unfortunate. We were in first, and it’s the worst time to be in first. Everyone is going to do the opposite of what you do on the strategy. I think if we would have pitted, everyone would have stayed out. Just unfortunate how it worked out, but we were really fast today. Would have loved to win that race, I thought we were really capable of doing it. Got the lead in the end, but just an unfortunate end. I want to say thank you to my team. It was a fun day. A lot of fun laps of racing. Everyone was on edge, and we had a great crowd.”

Ryan Blaney — seventh: “I think we finished a couple spots better than where we were running and the pace, but, overall, it was a scrappy day and night for sure. Running seventh and eighth with our cars is not a bad day.”

Joey Logano — eighth: “Honestly, I think we’ve been an eighth to 12th-15th place car and that’s kind of where we ran today. That’s just where we are at the moment, but we just finally finished one, so thank goodness we finished one and then getting those stages. At least we got a finish. That’s better than where we’ve been, so we’ll take it.”

Zane Smith — 10th: “It felt great and gives us some good momentum, certainly. It’s just a bummer on a few of those restarts. I wish different things played out. You’re gonna always wish that you could have some of those back, but I certainly felt like all day we had a top five car, just honestly from the back to the front and back to the front. We need to do the little things right and a little bit better, but I’m really proud of the whole 38 team. It’s really cool to have a solid run. I just proud of the effort. This place is really hard to keep up with the track and the changes it goes through, so when I was really good in the first stage leading laps I was almost kind of worried like, ‘Oh, man. What are we gonna be like in the night?’ But my car really never changed a whole lot, which says a lot about our group. I’m just proud of that. I wish we were able to win that, but, with that said, I’m just proud of the day we had.”

Brad Keselowski — 15th: “I thought we were gonna end up with a seventh or eighth-place day maybe, and the last yellows and the rain cycles all kind of cycled us back to 14th or 15th, so it was unfortunate. We really worked hard on this car through the race. We weren’t where we wanted to be at the start and we got to where we were reasonable there in the middle and that was good. Really hot. We just kept working on it and reset it. By the time we reset it, I was smoking pretty good but that’s how it goes.”

Ryan Preece — 33rd: “I don’t know (what happened). I was going down the backstretch and the next thing I know I’m heading towards the infield. I know it wasn’t my teammate, so it’s unfortunate. I felt like we were gonna have a top 10, potentially a top five day and, I don’t know. I mean, I stepped on it last week, so somebody else did. I can’t get too mad, I guess. We’ve got a big week ahead of us.”

Austin Cindric — 38th: “It’s a lot louder out here than it is in the race car. I’m pretty sure I just got loose and then I got clocked, so it’s a shame not to even finish stage one in the Coke 600. I feel bad for my team and everybody else.”

WILL BE UPDATED