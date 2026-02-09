 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_finalthoughts_260209.jpg
Seahawks’ Super Bowl win a ‘storybook ending’
SeahawksDefensebesteverMPX.jpg
Where do Seahawks rank among best defenses ever?
nbc_pft_nextformaye_260209.jpg
What’s next for Maye after Super Bowl struggles?

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
nbc_pft_finalthoughts_260209.jpg
Seahawks’ Super Bowl win a ‘storybook ending’
SeahawksDefensebesteverMPX.jpg
Where do Seahawks rank among best defenses ever?
nbc_pft_nextformaye_260209.jpg
What’s next for Maye after Super Bowl struggles?

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Former Giants head coach Ray Handley dies

  
Published February 9, 2026 02:56 PM

Former Giants coach Ray Handley died at the age of 81 late last week.

Via Doug Rush of FanSided.com, Handley’s nephew confirmed the news that the former coach had died last Thursday.

Handley succeeded Bill Parcells as Giants head coach in 1991 and held the job through the 1992 season. New York went 8-8 under Handley in 1991 and 6-10 under Handley in 1992.

He had formerly been the Giants’ offensive backfield coach until his promotion.

After he was fired by the Giants, he did not coach again.