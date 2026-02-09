Former Giants head coach Ray Handley dies

Former Giants coach Ray Handley died at the age of 81 late last week.

Via Doug Rush of FanSided.com, Handley’s nephew confirmed the news that the former coach had died last Thursday.

Handley succeeded Bill Parcells as Giants head coach in 1991 and held the job through the 1992 season. New York went 8-8 under Handley in 1991 and 6-10 under Handley in 1992.

He had formerly been the Giants’ offensive backfield coach until his promotion.

After he was fired by the Giants, he did not coach again.