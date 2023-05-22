It’s official: NFL awards Super Bowl LX to San Francisco Bay Area

The San Francisco Bay Area officially was awarded Super Bowl LX in a vote of NFL owners Monday. Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara will host the game in 2026, which NBC will televise.

The announcement was made at the spring league meetings in Minneapolis, following a review of the proposal by the league’s fan engagement and major events advisory committee.

“The Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50, and we are thrilled to bring the Super Bowl back,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the 49ers and the Bay Area Host Committee to create an impactful Super Bowl LX in 2026 that showcases all the great things the region has to offer.”

Super Bowl LX comes exactly 10 years after Levi’s Stadium hosted Super Bowl 50 in 2016. The stadium opened in 2014.

“We are honored to host the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium once again, and to be stewards of one of the biggest sporting events in the world,” 49ers team president Al Guido said in a statement. “Since hosting Super Bowl 50 in 2016, Levi’s Stadium has cemented its reputation as a world-class venue. I’m confident Super Bowl LX will be a terrific event that benefits the entire community.”

In a leadup to the game, the Bay Area will host NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience, Super Bowl Opening Night and a community program. The Super Bowl Week events are expected to take place across the Bay Area.

Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LXIII in February 2024 and New Orleans gets Super Bowl LIX in February 2025.