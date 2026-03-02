 Skip navigation
NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash times are faster than ever in 2026

  
March 2, 2026

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine was the fastest in history.

Average 40-yard dash times were faster than ever in seven of the eight position groups, with blazing 40 times becoming the norm.

Defensive backs averaged 4.44 seconds, the fastest ever.

Wide receivers averaged 4.44 seconds, the fastest ever.

Running backs averaged 4.45 seconds, the fastest ever.

Linebackers averaged 4.55 seconds, the fastest ever.

Tight ends averaged 4.63 seconds, the fastest ever.

Defensive linemen averaged 4.83 seconds, the fastest ever.

Offensive linemen averaged 5.10 seconds, the fastest ever.

Quarterbacks were the only position group that didn’t have their fastest average time ever. Instead, quarterbacks averaged 4.60 seconds, the second-fastest ever.

It’s unclear why times were so much faster this year. It could have something to do with the complex timing process, which is different at the Combine than in competitive track. It could be that players are getting better than ever at training for the 40. It could be that players are getting more strategic about whether or not to run the 40 — players who will run a fast time that improves their draft stock are running, while players who will run a slow time that hurts their draft stock are sitting it out.

Whatever the reasons, players are running faster, and changing what it means to have elite NFL speed.