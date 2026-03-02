 Skip navigation
Colorado QB Dominiq Ponder dies at 23

  
Published March 1, 2026 09:11 PM

Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder has died. He was 23.

“The entire CU Athletics family is devastated at the tragic passing of Dominiq Ponder,” Colorado Athletic Director Fernando Lovo said in a statement, via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com. “He epitomized the values of passion, enthusiasm, leadership, toughness, and intelligence that were revered by his teammates and coaches alike. Our hearts go out to his family and all of his teammates during this difficult time.”

Ponder died in a single-car accident early Sunday. He lost control on a curve; the car eventually rolled down an embankment before catching on fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe speed was a factor.

“Dom was one of my favorites!” Colorado coach Deion Sanders said on Twitter. “He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1.”

After transferring from Bethune-Cookman, Ponder had spent two seasons at Colorado. He appeared in two games last season.

Colorado opens spring practice on Monday.