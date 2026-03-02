No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 4 Iowa State predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 2

The Arizona Wildcats (27-2, 14-2) can secure the outright Big 12 regular season title tonight when they take the court at McKale Center for Senior Night against the Cyclones of Iowa State (24-5, 11-5).

While Arizona has already clinched a share of the Big 12 title in just their second year in the conference, a win secures it outright. The Wildcats enter riding a four-game winning streak and are coming off a dominant 84-61 win at home over Kansas on Saturday. Meanwhile, Iowa State enters the game having lost two of their last three including a rare loss at home. Saturday, they lost to Texas Tech, 82-73, snapping their 15-game home winning streak in the process.

The matchup features a clash of styles between two of the nation’s most efficient teams. Arizona enters as a high-octane offensive force, averaging over 87 points per game behind stars like Freshman Brayden Burries and Senior Jaden Bradley. They face an Iowa State defense that ranks in the Top 10 nationally and thrives on forcing turnovers. Key to the Cyclones’ effort will be Senior forward Joshua Jefferson, who leads the team in rebounding and assists, and Senior point guard Tamin Lipsey, who must navigate Arizona’s length to keep the offense in rhythm.

Iowa State has a record of 6-4 in Q1 games and is 8-0 in Q2. Arizona is 12-2 in Q1 and 5-0 in Quad 2 games. The Wildcats are ranked No. 3 in KenPom and No. 3 in the NET. Iowa State is ranked No. 7 in KenPom and 10th in the NET.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Iowa State at Arizona

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Monday, March 2, 2026 Time: 9PM EST

9PM EST Site: McKale Center

McKale Center City: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Network/Streaming: ESPN

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Iowa State at Arizona

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Iowa State Cyclones (+275), Arizona Wildcats (-345)

Iowa State Cyclones (+275), Arizona Wildcats (-345) Spread: Arizona -7.5

Arizona -7.5 Total: 147.5 points

This game opened Wildcats -8.5 with the Total set at 147.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Iowa State at Arizona

Iowa State Cyclones

G Tamin Lipsey

G Killyan Toure

F Joshua Jefferson

F Blake Buchanan

F Milan Momcilovic

Arizona Wildcats

G Jaden Bradley

G Brayden Burries

F Ivan Kharchenkov

F Koa Peat

C Motiejus Krivas

How March can shift NBA No. 1 overall pick futures Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick discuss the odds for No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick with numerous college players in the running to be the top player selected this summer.

Injury Report: Iowa State at Arizona

Iowa State Cyclones

Anthony Rise (undisclosed) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game Xzavion Mitchell (undisclosed) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game Mason Williams (hip) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Arizona Wildcats

No Injuries to Report

Important stats, trends and insights: Iowa State at Arizona

Arizona is 15-1 at home this season

Iowa State is 5-4 on the road this season

Iowa State is 17-12 ATS overall this season / 5-4 ATS on the road

Arizona is 17-12 ATS overall this season / 8-8 ATS at home

The OVER has cashed in 14 of Arizona’s 29 games this season (14-15)

The OVER has cashed in 13 of Iowa State’s 29 games this season (13-16)

Iowa State has won outright 2 of the 3 times they have played Arizona

Arizona has covered the spread in 2 of their 3 games all-time against Iowa State

After sitting out the last 2 weeks injured, Koa Peat scored 12 points and pulled down 7 rebounds in 23 minutes against the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday

scored 12 points and pulled down 7 rebounds in 23 minutes against the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday Joshua Jefferson has scored 21 and 22 points his last 2 games after scoring 13 or fewer each of the previous 4 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between Arizona and Iowa State:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Arizona -7.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Arizona -7.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 147.5

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

