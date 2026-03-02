Celtics, Queta flex muscles against Sixers

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 4 Iowa State predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 2
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
No. 1 Duke vs. NC State predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 2
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
What Drivers Said after record third straight Cup win by Tyler Reddick for Michael Jordan team
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Celtics fend off 76ers at home
Brown inching towards top group of MVP candidates
Brown: Queta played best game of his career vs PHI
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 4 Iowa State predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 2
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
No. 1 Duke vs. NC State predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 2
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
What Drivers Said after record third straight Cup win by Tyler Reddick for Michael Jordan team
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Celtics fend off 76ers at home
Brown inching towards top group of MVP candidates
Brown: Queta played best game of his career vs PHI
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Celtics, Queta flex muscles against Sixers
March 1, 2026 11:13 PM
Maria Taylor and the guys break down Neemias Queta's career night against the Philadelphia 76ers and the defensive adjustments by the Boston Celtics in the second half to secure the win.
Related Videos
01:59
Highlights: Celtics fend off 76ers at home
01:17
Brown inching towards top group of MVP candidates
53
Brown: Queta played best game of his career vs PHI
03:52
Inside Tatum’s road to recovery: Episode 2
03:57
Inside Tatum’s road to recovery: Episode 3
05:13
Edgecombe a student of the game with ‘it’ factor
05:31
Celtics, 76ers forging different identities
01:56
HLs: Jokic, Murray eruption not enough for DEN win
02:03
Highlights: Pistons win OT thriller against Cavs
01:22
Knueppel breaks rookie record for 3-point makes
01:32
Why SGA is still on pace to win second MVP award
01:29
Who will step up for Jazz amid Markkanen’s injury?
04:44
Which teams are poised to take the next step?
04:12
Allen has his ‘mojo’ going with Cavaliers
04:50
Rockets get one of their ‘biggest wins’ vs. Magic
07:49
Potential playoff matchups we want to see most
01:53
Highlights: Bey silences Jazz with 42 points
01:55
Highlights: Durant’s vintage 40-point game vs. ORL
05:04
How fair are the Henderson-Rose comparisons?
10:06
What are the NBA’s ‘dead archetypes’?
09:54
Is this the best NBA rookie of the year race ever?
04:31
Edwards will ‘put his big cape on’ vs. Clippers
02:02
Ayton doesn’t want to ‘play hard’ like Capela
03:47
How Harden’s injury affects Cavs’ playoff chances
08:38
Is Luka or SGA harder to game plan for?
01:31
Sheppard ‘red hot’ in relief of Thompson vs. Kings
01:35
Thunder’s Wallace on a heater since All-Star break
01:36
Harden will not require surgery for thumb fracture
01:38
Knicks have ‘opportunity’ to win Atlantic division
02:50
Why Magic have lost value as division champion bet
Latest Clips
03:04
Sesko thriving for Manchester United under Carrick
04:58
HLs: Marquette holds off Providence on the road
01:27
Raya shows up in big moments for Arsenal
07:46
Highlights: USWNT v. Argentina (En Español)
04:22
Butler Bulldogs are ‘peaking at the right time’
15:01
Highlights: 2026 NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA
01:20
Highlights: Bulldogs win third in a row in upset
01:22
Villanova, Dillon primed for NCAA tournament run
14:38
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 28
06:33
Nikki Hiltz hustles to women’s 1500m title
03:16
Women’s bracket projects to turn up the heat
01:40
Is there value in betting UConn for title?
05:10
Sears storms to indoor women’s 60m national title
05:43
Green bests Hocker, Nuguse for men’s 1500m title
30
Carrick discusses comeback win against Palace
04:57
Rosenior: ‘It’s clear’ where we need to improve
12:59
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Chelsea Matchweek 28
05:01
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Chelsea
13:41
PL Update: Arsenal show grit against Chelsea
02:51
James reacts to Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal
04:49
Lutkenhaus wins 800m title at just 17 years old
06:33
Effiong closes strong, wins women’s 400m
07:26
McRae leaves no doubt in 400m national title win
06:06
Anthony wins indoor 60m national title, Lyles 3rd
04:35
Wiley posts PB to win women’s indoor 800m title
01:11
Hincapie’s own goal brings Chelsea level
01:42
Timber makes it 2-1 for Arsenal against Chelsea
02:49
Neto sent off for second yellow against Arsenal
03:58
‘Outstanding’ Arsenal outlast 10-man Chelsea
01:07
Saliba gives Arsenal 1-0 lead against Chelsea
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue