Top News

New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Who is performing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?
Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka is excited to be back on the PGA Tour. It comes with nervousness over how he’s received
New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos, 2026 AFC Championship
What is the Roman Numeral for Super Bowl 2026? SB LX explainer, history

Top Clips

nbc_csu_drakemaye_260127.jpg
NE got ‘a different version’ of Maye in playoffs
nbc_oly_asmgs_austria_260127.jpg
Meillard makes light work of Schladming GS
nbc_csu_dksegmentsb_260127.jpg
Why Super Bowl LX’s current spread is ‘a lot’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko set to undergo season-ending hip surgery

  
Published January 27, 2026 04:17 PM
Thatcher Demko

Jan 3, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) skates in warm up prior to a game against the Boston Bruins at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Bob Frid/Bob Frid-Imagn Images

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is set to undergo hip surgery that will end his season, general manager Patrik Allvin said.

“After consulting with our team doctors and outside specialists, Thatcher Demko will be shut down for the rest of the year,” Allvin said. “Thatcher will undergo surgery next week for an injury unrelated to the one that kept him out of action last season. Following his rehab, he will be ready for the start of training camp in September.”

Injuries have limited him to 43 total games over the past two years since being a second-team NHL All-Star and finishing second in Vezina Trophy voting as the top goalie in the league in 2023-24.

The San Diego, California, native was considered a long shot to make the U.S. Olympic team if he was able to stay healthy. Now 30, Demko was 8-10-1 with a 2.90 goals-against average and .897 save percentage this season.