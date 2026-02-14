 Skip navigation
No. 18 Saint Louis extends winning streak to 18 with 86-59 victory over Loyola of Chicago

  
Published February 14, 2026 12:04 AM

CHICAGO — Trey Green and Ishan Sharma each scored 14 points and No. 18 Saint Louis won its 18th straight game, beating Loyola of Chicago 86-59 on Friday night.

Quentin Jones added 12 points, and Amari McCottry had 11 for the Billikens (24-1, 12-0 Atlantic 10). They matched the 2013-14 team for the best A10 start in school history.

Saint Louis made 10 of 12 shots to pull away midway through the second half.

Justin Moore scored 12 points for Loyola (6-20, 2-11), and Daniil Glazkov had a career-high 11. The Ramblers lost by 20 or more points for the seventh time this season.

Loyola was within three points late in the first half before Saint Louis had a 13-3 run that carried into the second half.

The Billikens then had a 10-2 run, keyed by two 3-pointers, an assist and a block by Sharma, followed by runs of 8-0 and 11-0.

The Billikens have a two-game lead over Virginia Commonwealth in the A10 with six games to play, including a visit from the Rams on Feb. 20.

Up next

Saint Louis: At Rhode Island on Tuesday night.

Loyola Chicago: At Fordham on Wednesday night.