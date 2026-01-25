 Skip navigation
2026 SuperMotocross Round 3 Anaheim 2 450: Heat Results, Updates: Jorge Prado, Eli Tomac win heats

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published January 24, 2026 07:40 PM

ANAHEIM, California: Jorge Prado earned the holeshot and won Heat 1 at Angel Stadium.

Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen won the heats last week in San Diego at Snapdragon Stadium.

Heat 2

Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton square off in this heat. But it’s the defending champion with the holeshot. Cooper Webb led the field on Lap 1.

Chase Sexton got around him on the second circuit. This is a reprise of the 2025 title fight.

Once in the lead, Sexton scooted away and then dumps his bike in the sand. That moved Eli Tomac to third.

Sexton fell to seventh. That was the second big crash for Sexton in A2.

Tomac took the lead with a minute and a half on the clock.

Jason Anderson cycled into third.

After a scary crash in A1, Malcolm Stewart sat comfortably in fourth.

Heat 1

Jorge Prado gets a great jump and the holeshot.

The Cowboy, Aaron Plessinger, kept Prado in sight for the first half of the race with Hunter Lawrence in the final podium position. Only two seconds separated the top three.

in fourth, Ken Roczen kept the lead trio honest.

Prado has come a long way in the Supercross.

Prado pressured Plessinger into a dangerous pace on the final lap and won his heat.

Plessinger lost his bike entering the final turn and fell out of second.

“I was hitting it like every lap, and then that lap I kind of ... I don’t know,” Plessinger told Peacock’s Jason Thomas outside the Alpinestars Medical trailer. “I didn’t feel anything. I went off the face of the jump and felt my bike shift, forward enough to where I was not going to pull it off whatever I did. So I jumped and hoped the bike was not going to hit me.”

Hunter Lawrence inherited second.

Roczen moved up to third.

Fourth-plce Justin Cooper and Christian Craig rounded out the top five.

Plessinger’s bike was mangled, but the leaders had a big enough advantage over the transfer position that he limped home eighth.

