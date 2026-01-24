2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news

The annual clarion call for motorsports has arrived again with the Rolex 24 at Daytona, signifying the dawn of another racing season.

The 64th edition of the sports car classic will gather another all-star field of star drivers from around the globe.

The endurance event has drawn Indy 500 winners, Formula One world champions and NASCAR Hall of Famers, and this year’s 24-hour renaissance will feature many big names among the 200 drivers who will be piloting 60 entries around the World Center of Racing.

Follow along below for our live coverage of the Rolex 24 at Daytona with updates before, during and after the race.

How to watch the 64th Rolex 24 at Daytona

Start : The green flag is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET

: The green flag is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET Where : The road course at Daytona International Speedway, a 12-turn, 3.56-mile layout that winds through the infield and all four corners (plus a backstretch chicane) of the 2.5-mile superspeedway made famous by NASCAR.

: The road course at Daytona International Speedway, a 12-turn, 3.56-mile layout that winds through the infield and all four corners (plus a backstretch chicane) of the 2.5-mile superspeedway made famous by NASCAR. TV : Flag-to-flag coverage of the race will be available on Peacock.

: Flag-to-flag coverage of the race will be available Announcers/reporters : The announcing team will feature play-by-play announcers Leigh Diffey and Brian Till, analysts: Calvin Fish, Townsend Bell and Oliver Gavin; and pit reporters Amanda Busick, Dave Burns, Kevin Lee, Matt Yocum and Chris Wilner. Peacock Pit Box coverage will be provided by Marty Snider and Steve Letarte.

: The announcing team will feature play-by-play announcers Leigh Diffey and Brian Till, analysts: Calvin Fish, Townsend Bell and Oliver Gavin; and pit reporters Amanda Busick, Dave Burns, Kevin Lee, Matt Yocum and Chris Wilner. Peacock Pit Box coverage will be provided by Marty Snider and Steve Letarte. Track map: Click here for the layout of the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates

Weather forecast for the Rolex 24

While much of the country is tracking the path of Winter Storm Fern with concern, the vibes are much different in Daytona Beach.

The Rolex 24 has been battered by frigid conditions and inclement weather often in recent years, but this weekend looks fabulous. Per Weather Underground, it’s expected to be mostly cloudy and a pleasant 71 degrees at the green flag today.

Over the next 24 hours, the low should remain in the low 60s with rain chances never above 16%. The checkered flag should fall as Sunday temperatures peak in the high 80s.

Those are good conditions for racing -- especially with a captive audience that is sheltering in place to avoid the apocalyptic forecasts of snow and ice across the Midwest and Eastern Seaboard!

Daytona International Speedway playing host to a marquee event while the country faces brutal winter weather … hmmm, where have we heard that before?