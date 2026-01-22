2026 SuperMotocross Round 3, Anaheim 2: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

The 2026 SuperMotocross (SMX) World Championship returns to Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for its second appearance of the season and the field has one thing in mind: Can anyone slow Eli Tomac before dirt bikes’ top riders leave California. To find out, fans need to log onto Peacock.tv at 7:00 p.m. ET for the start of the evening program.

Last week in San Diego, Tomac secured his 55th 450SX class win and the 111th SMX victory when one adds his Pro Motocross success. Winning back-to-back in Anaheim and San Diego, Tomac did something he has not done since Rounds 11 and 12 of 2023. That year, Tomac also doubled down in the first two rounds of the season.

Hunter Lawrence also needs to be watched closely after finishing a close second to Tomac in San Diego. That was his third career 450SX podium.

Where’s the Beef? Haiden Deegan creates another teammate rivalry with Max Anstie in San Diego Four Supercross rounds after crashing teammate Cole Davies in Denver, Haiden Deegan sent Max Anstie to the ground in San Diego.

In the 250 West division, bad blood is boiling between Haiden Deegan and teammate Max Anstie after contact in San Diego cost Anstie the red plate. Fans will not want to miss the Main Event action this week to see if retaliation occurs.

For those who live outside the Southern California market: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 3 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 3 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, will begin live Saturday, July 24, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

ANAHEIM 2 ENTRY LISTS

ANAHEIM 2 EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

12:30 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

12:47 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:04 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:21 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:38 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:55 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

3:15 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying

3:32 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

3:49 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

4:06 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

4:23 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

4:40 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:04 p.m.: SMX Next Main Event – 8 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders

8:20 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:32 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:53 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:29 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

