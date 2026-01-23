2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona starting lineup, qualifying results
Because of a technical infraction, the No. 93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 inherited the pole position for the 64th Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Renger van der Zande unofficially qualified second at 1 minute, 34.041 seconds but was moved to the top of the starting grid after the No. 31 Whelen Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R was sent to the rear because its rear skid block failed tolerances in inspection.
No. 31 driver Jack Aitken had qualified 0.102 seconds ahead of van der Zande, who co-drives with Nick Yelloly, Kaku Ohta and four-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou.
The No. 40 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R will start second, followed by Porsche Penske Motorsport’s No. 7 Porsche 963, which is seeking a third consecutive Rolex 24 victory as the overall winner in Grand Touring Prototype.
The pole-sitters in other categories are below for the 24-hour race, which will start at 1:40 p.m. ET:
LMP2: Jeremy Clarke, No. 43 Inter Europol Competition ORECA LMP2 07, 1 minute, 39.952 seconds
GTD Pro: Alexander Sims, No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Corvette Z06 GT3.R, 1:45.106
GTD: Zacharie Robichon, No. 27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo, 1:45.113
WILL BE UPDATED WITH OFFICIAL STARTING LINEUPS WHEN AVAILABLE FROM IMSA
Flag-to-flag coverage of the race will be available on Peacock. NBC also will have coverage of the start of the race from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 and the conclusion from noon-2 p.m. ET on Jan. 25.
UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUPS
GTP:
1. No. 93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06
2. No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R
3. No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963
4. No. 60 Acura Meyer Shank Acura Racing Acura ARX-06
5. No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963
6. No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R
7. No. 85 JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963
8. No. 24 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8
9. No. 25 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8
10. No. 23 THOR Team Aston Martin Aston Martin Valkyrie
11. No. 31 Cadillac Whelen Action Express Cadillac V-Series.R
LMP2
12. No. 43 Inter Europol Competition ORECA LMP2 07
13. No. 99 AO Racing ORECA LMP2 07
14. No. 22 United Autosports USA ORECA LMP2 07
15. No. 52 Bryan Herta Autosport ORECA LMP2 07
16. No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07
17. No. 343 Inter Europol Competition ORECA LMP2 07
18. No. 18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07
19. No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing ORECA LMP2 07
20. No. 73 Pratt Miller Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07
21. No. 2 United Autosports USA ORECA LMP2 07
22. No. 8 Tower Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07
23. No. 83 Af Corse Usa ORECA LMP2 07
24. No. 37 Intersport Racing ORECA LMP2 07
GTD Pro/GTD
25. No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
26. No. 27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
27. No. 57 Windward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3
28. No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 EVO
29. No. 36 DXDT Racing Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
30. No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 EVO
31. No. 19 van der Steur Racing Aston Martin GT3 Evo
32. No. 59 RLL Team McLaren McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
33. No. 75 75 Express Mercedes-AMG GT3
34. No. 033 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO
35. No. 21 Af Corse Usa Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO
36. No. 81 DragonSpeed Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
37. No. 65 Ford Racing Ford Mustang GT3
38. No. 80 Lone Star Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3
39. No. 69 GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG GT3
40. No. 4 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
41. No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO
42. No. 48 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3
43. No. 70 Inception Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO
44. No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
45. No. 120 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (992
46. No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F GT3
47. No. 64 Ford Racing Ford Mustang GT3
48. No. 911 Manthey Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
49. No. 77 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
50. No. 023 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO
51. No. 45 Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
52. No. 34 Conquest Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO
53. No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus Lexus RC F GT3
54. No. 44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
55. No. 13 13 Autosport Corvette Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
56. No. 66 Gradient Racing Ford Mustang GT3
57. No. 912 Manthey 1St Phorm Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
58. No. 123 Muehlner Motorsports America Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
59. No. 28 Rs1 Porsche911 GT3 R (992)
60. No. 16 Myers Riley Motorsports Ford Mustang GT3
QUALIFYING RECAP:
Results l By class
Fastest lap by driver
Fastest lap by driver after qualifying l By class
Best sector times
Fastest lap sequence
Time cards
Flags analysis
Weather report