Super Bowl Locations: Where will the Super Bowl be played in 2026, 2027, 2028 and beyond?

Super Bowl LX will be played this year at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, but where will the big game be headed in the future?

Because it’s a high-profile and lucrative opportunity that requires major logistical planning, the NFL maps out its Super Bowl locales years in advance. Cities once bid on the event, but the league adjusted the process in 2018.

The NFL now selects a potential Super Bowl host and solicits an event proposal from the region that is voted on by team owners. There are minimum requirements such as stadium seating capacity (at least 70,000) and amenities, an average game day temperature of at least 50 degrees (if an outdoor venue) and hotel availability within an hour’s drive.

Here are the details about this year’s Super Bowl location and what we know about future hosts:

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

Super Bowl LX - February 8, 2026: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California)



Levi’s Stadium previously played host to Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7 2016 as the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in the final career game for Peyton Manning.

Where will the Super Bowl be played in future years?

Super Bowl LXI - February 14, 2027: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Opened in 2020, SoFi Stadium is home to both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. SoFi Stadium played host to Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022 as the Rams won on their home field, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Super Bowl LXII — Feb. 13, 2028: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia



Opened in 2017, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is home to the Atlanta Falcons. Mercedes-Benz Stadium played host to Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019 as the New England Patriots beat the Los Anegles Rams 13-3 in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history.

Super Bowl LXIII — Feb. 11, 2029: TBA



Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium reportedly is the frontrunner

Where has the Super Bowl been held recently?

Since the most recent Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in 2016, the Super Bowl has been held in these locations:

