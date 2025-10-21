 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
tushpushdefense.jpg
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
tushpushdefense.jpg
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: NFL will not vote this week, but Las Vegas still on track to host Super Bowl LXIII

  
Published October 21, 2025 04:05 PM

Las Vegas is still on track to host Super Bowl LXIII at Allegiant Stadium, but that is not set to become official this week.

According to Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, NFL owners are not expected to vote this week on approving Las Vegas to host the event in February 2029. But given that the league and the city recently began exclusive negotiations to have the Super Bowl return to Allegiant Stadium that year, it would be a surprise if Las Vegas were not selected.

Bonsignore reports the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has submitted a formal bid on the city’s behalf and the NFL is reviewing the package.

Las Vegas could be approved to host Super Bowl LXIII in December when owners meet virtually.

Allegiant Stadium hosted Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024, which saw the Chiefs defeat the Eagles in overtime.

The next three Super Bowl hosts are Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. to cap the 2025 postseason, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to finish the 2026 postseason, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to end the 2027 postseason. Super Bowl LXIII will end the 2028 postseason in February 2029.