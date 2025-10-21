Report: NFL will not vote this week, but Las Vegas still on track to host Super Bowl LXIII

Las Vegas is still on track to host Super Bowl LXIII at Allegiant Stadium, but that is not set to become official this week.

According to Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, NFL owners are not expected to vote this week on approving Las Vegas to host the event in February 2029. But given that the league and the city recently began exclusive negotiations to have the Super Bowl return to Allegiant Stadium that year, it would be a surprise if Las Vegas were not selected.

Bonsignore reports the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has submitted a formal bid on the city’s behalf and the NFL is reviewing the package.

Las Vegas could be approved to host Super Bowl LXIII in December when owners meet virtually.

Allegiant Stadium hosted Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024, which saw the Chiefs defeat the Eagles in overtime.

The next three Super Bowl hosts are Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. to cap the 2025 postseason, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to finish the 2026 postseason, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to end the 2027 postseason. Super Bowl LXIII will end the 2028 postseason in February 2029.