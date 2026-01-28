How to watch 2026 Super Bowl: TV info, schedule, kickoff for New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Super Bowl is back on NBC and Peacock with some familiar opponents.

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, who played in Super Bowl XLIX (which also was broadcast on NBC and seen by 114 million people), will face off Sunday, Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California, for the NFL championship.

In their last meeting for the title, the Patriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24 on Feb. 1, 2015. Quarterback Tom Brady was named MVP with a record 37 pass completions after New England clinched the victory with a last-minute interception by Malcolm Butler as Seattle elected to have quarterback Russell Wilson throw from the Patriots’ 1-yard line.

Led by MVP contender and quarterback Drake Maye, the Patriots are back in the Super Bowl for the first time in seven years and trying to win their first championship since the Brady-Bill Belichick era.

The Seahawks, who are led by quarterback Sam Darnold and star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, are making their first Super Bowl appearance since 2015 (after winning their first title in 2014).

In broadcasting the Super Bowl for the 21st time (and the second on Peacock), NBC Sports will have announcing teams in seven locations around the Bay Area on game day. From Feb. 2-8, NBCUniversal will present more than 90 hours of Super Bowl-related coverage across multiple platforms.

Here are pertinent details and broadcast schedules for Super Bowl LX:

When is the 2026 Super Bowl?

Date : Sunday, Feb. 8

: Sunday, Feb. 8 Kickoff: Shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET

Where is the Super Bowl?

Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

It’s the second time that the San Francisco 49ers’ home stadium will play host to the Super Bowl (the first was Super Bowl L when Denver beat Carolina 24-10).

What channels will have the Super Bowl?

TV: NBC, Telemundo and Universo

Is the Super Bowl available on streaming?

Yes, in addition to airing on NBC, the Super Bowl also will be streamed on Peacock, a streaming service that offers nonstop access to sports (including Sunday Night Football on NBC) and other content. Sign up here to watch live sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, movies, TV shows and more.

Who is announcing the Super Bowl?

NBC Sports’ Emmy Award-winning team is led by play-by-play voice Mike Tirico, who is calling his first Super Bowl, alongside 17-time Emmy Award-winning analyst Cris Collinsworth, who works his sixth Super Bowl in the booth.

The sideline reporters are Melissa Stark (second Super Bowl) and Kaylee Hartung (first Super Bowl assignment). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay will be NBC Sports’ Super Bowl rules analyst for the second time.

On the studio side, Maria Taylor will be the lead host for the Super Bowl LX Pregame Show and the postgame Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation – her first time in both roles. Jac Collinsworth and Noah Eagle will be co-hosts of the Super Bowl pregame show with Super Bowl champion analysts Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett, Rodney Harrison,and Devin McCourty.

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms returns as a Super Bowl analyst with NBC Sports insider Mike Florio, who will report on news surrounding Super Bowl LX from on site.

Political correspondent Steve Kornacki will return to the pregame show, and fantasy football and sports betting expert Matthew Berry will make his Super Bowl debut with NBC Sports. Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover will conduct interviews from the NFL Tailgate at Levi’s Stadium.

What is the Super Bowl game day schedule on NBC and Peacock?

On the opening weekend of NBC’s “Legendary February,” the full Super Bowl broadcast will be bookended by coverage of the Winter Olympics from Milan Cortina.

Here is NBC Sports’ schedule for Sunday, Feb. 8 on NBC and on Peacock (all times ET):



7 a.m. Milan Cortina Winter Olympics (live) Noon Road to the Super Bowl 1 p.m. Super Bowl LX Pregame Show 6:30 p.m. Super Bowl LX 10:45 p.m. Primetime in Milan Midnight Late Local News 12:35 a.m. Milan Cortina Olympic Late Night

Here is the Feb. 2-6 daily schedule on Peacock, NBC Sports NOW FAST Channel, and NBCSN on YouTubeTV (all times ET):



9 a.m.–Noon The Dan Patrick Show Noon-2 p.m. PFT Live* 2-3 p.m. Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry 3-4 p.m. Chris Simms Unbuttoned 4-7 p.m. The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

*Re-air next day 7-9 a.m.

Game odds: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

Click here for NBC Sports’ Rotoworld best bets. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the latest odds are:

