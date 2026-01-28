Every Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer from the Last Decade

The Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots on Sunday, February 8, in Super Bowl 2026 at Levi’s Stadium. This year’s highly anticipated halftime show is headlined by three-time Grammy Award-winning sensation Bad Bunny.

The 31-year-old artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has quickly become one of the world’s highest-streamed artists with albums such as “Un Verano Sin Ti” and “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”.

Before Bad Bunny takes the world by storm, take a look back at the memorable halftime performances from the last decade. Live coverage of Super Bowl LX begins at 6:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Super Bowl Halftime Performers by Year:

2025: Kendrick Lamar with SZA

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Kendrick Lamar performs at halftime during Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images) Getty Images

2024: Usher

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 11: Usher performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) Getty Images

2023: Rihanna

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) Getty Images for Roc Nation

2022: Eminem, Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) Getty Images for Roc Nation

2021: The Weeknd

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known professionally as the Weeknd, performs during the Super Bowl Half-Time Show at the Super Bowl LV game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on February 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

2020: Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Emme Muniz

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images

2019: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 3: Maroon 5 featuring Travis Scott and Big Boi performs during Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show on February 3, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images

2018: Justin Timberlake MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Justin Timberlake Getty Images

2017: Lady Gaga HOUSTON, USA - FEBRUARY 05: Lady Gaga performs during the half time show at Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images) Getty Images

2016: Coldplay, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars

07 FEB 2016: Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Icon Sports Wire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Global superstar Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Bad Bunny accepts the Album Of The Year award for “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” onstage during the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

What time is the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show?

The 2026 Super Bowl halftime show is expected to start around 8/8:30 PM ET.

How can I watch the 2026 Super Bowl?

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Date: Sunday, February 8

Sunday, February 8 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live stream: Peacock

