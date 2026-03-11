Packers to re-sign Brenton Cox Jr.

Edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. will be back with the Packers in 2026.

Cox’s agents Adie von Gontard and Ray Haija told ESPN that their client has agreed to a one-year deal to remain in Green Bay. Cox is set to make $2.5 million under the terms of the deal.

Cox dealt with a groin injury during the 2025 season and only appeared in four games for the Packers. He posted four sacks and seven quarterback hits in seven games for the team in 2024, however, and the team will be hoping for him to add a threat off the edge during the coming season.

Micah Parsons, Lukas Van Ness, and Barryn Sorrell also feature in the mix off the edge for Green Bay.